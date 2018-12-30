Toggle Menu
Sreesanth’s Bigg Boss 12 journey

Despite so many fights, drama and controversies, Sreesanth made his way into the hearts of the viewers. It was because the cricketer, unlike other housemates, looked interested in the show.

Sreesanth’s journey in Bigg Boss 12 was filled with ups and downs.

“Everybody is looking forward to seeing what I bring to the show. And I am excited to know how it goes for me,” said former cricketer Sreesanth in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com before he entered the reality show Bigg Boss 12. But the audience had their doubts if the right-handed fast bowler was really excited because, within two days of his stay, he wanted to quit. Yes, it was only on the second day of the show that Sreesanth requested Bigg Boss to open the doors of the house so that he can walk out. But now as the cricketer stands among the five finalists, it appears all of it was done with a purpose.

Sreesanth participated in the most controversial TV reality show with a well chalked out plan. He knew what will get him maximum attention. Be it his threats of quitting the show, locking himself inside the bathroom, his emotional breakdowns or his non-performance in several tasks, everything he did had a motive. Like former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta remarked, it was only Sreesanth who played masterstrokes and the other contestants were his puppets. He manipulated them to do things his way.

Surbhi Rana bigg boss 12
After Surbhi Rana provoked Sreesanth, he not only called her characterless but also slut-shamed her.
dipika kakar and sreesanth in bigg boss 12
Sreesanth developed a close bond with Dipika Kakar.

In the initial days, the bowler showcased an aggressive side. He yelled needlessly and fought with housemates for absolutely nothing. In the very first task of the season, ‘BB Press Conference’, Sreesanth refused to perform, which irked the rest of the contestants as all their efforts went down the drain. Despite being at fault, he threw tantrums like a brat and tried to escape the house. This behaviour continued for the most part of his stay. If things didn’t go his way, he asked Bigg Boss to open the doors and let him go.

But soon, Sree strengthened his foothold by building a strong bond with Sasural Simar Ka fame Dipika Kakar. The cricketer made sure to balance his bad-boy image with that of an emotional-sensitive boy who had tears of regret for every wrong deed he did in the house. He apologised after passing homophobic comments on Rohit Suchanti. He even was sorry for calling Deepak Thakur a beggar. He was regretful after questioning Vikas Gupta’s sexuality and cried inconsolably after passing lewd comments on Surbhi Rana’s character.

sreesanth fights bigg boss 12
Sreesanth and Vikas Gupta during a fight in the Bigg Boss 12 house.
sreesanth bigg boss 12 secret room
Sreesanth was sent to the secret room with Anup Jalota during his stay inside the Bigg Boss 12 house.

The icing on the cake was his revelations about the slap-gate controversy and the lifetime ban imposed on him by BCCI. It was these stories from his past which made the viewers sympathise with Sree. But him bringing them up over and over again and accusing the other housemates of using the sensitive issue to bring him down, didn’t go down well with many. Romil Choudhary even advised him to refrain from relating every incident of the house with his real-life stories, but the former cricketer preferred this way to connect with the audience.

sreesanth wife bhuvneshwari kumari in bigg boss 12
Sreesanth with his wife during the family task.
sreesanth children
Sreesanth’s children also came to visit him during the family week.
sreesanth in bigg boss
Sreesanth was named the villain of the house quite a few time during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

Despite so many fights, drama and controversies, Sreesanth made his way into the hearts of the viewers. It was because the cricketer, unlike other housemates, looked interested in the show. Varied shades of his character helped the audience to connect with him better. Now, if his performance in Bigg Boss 12 will make him the winner of the show or not will be known soon.

