Sreesanth’s Bigg Boss 12 journey

“Everybody is looking forward to seeing what I bring to the show. And I am excited to know how it goes for me,” said former cricketer Sreesanth in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com before he entered the reality show Bigg Boss 12. But the audience had their doubts if the right-handed fast bowler was really excited because, within two days of his stay, he wanted to quit. Yes, it was only on the second day of the show that Sreesanth requested Bigg Boss to open the doors of the house so that he can walk out. But now as the cricketer stands among the five finalists, it appears all of it was done with a purpose.

Sreesanth participated in the most controversial TV reality show with a well chalked out plan. He knew what will get him maximum attention. Be it his threats of quitting the show, locking himself inside the bathroom, his emotional breakdowns or his non-performance in several tasks, everything he did had a motive. Like former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta remarked, it was only Sreesanth who played masterstrokes and the other contestants were his puppets. He manipulated them to do things his way.

In the initial days, the bowler showcased an aggressive side. He yelled needlessly and fought with housemates for absolutely nothing. In the very first task of the season, ‘BB Press Conference’, Sreesanth refused to perform, which irked the rest of the contestants as all their efforts went down the drain. Despite being at fault, he threw tantrums like a brat and tried to escape the house. This behaviour continued for the most part of his stay. If things didn’t go his way, he asked Bigg Boss to open the doors and let him go.

#BiggBoss12 ke 3 mahino ke safar mein @sreesanth36 ko mila mauka ek aur sabak seekhne ka, jise phirse jee kar hue woh bhavuk. Don’t forget to watch #BB12 tonight at 9 PM for a sentimental treat.@iamappyfizz @oppomobileindia @TheGarnierMan @letsdroom pic.twitter.com/jBJO0CVuWg — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 29, 2018

But soon, Sree strengthened his foothold by building a strong bond with Sasural Simar Ka fame Dipika Kakar. The cricketer made sure to balance his bad-boy image with that of an emotional-sensitive boy who had tears of regret for every wrong deed he did in the house. He apologised after passing homophobic comments on Rohit Suchanti. He even was sorry for calling Deepak Thakur a beggar. He was regretful after questioning Vikas Gupta’s sexuality and cried inconsolably after passing lewd comments on Surbhi Rana’s character.

The icing on the cake was his revelations about the slap-gate controversy and the lifetime ban imposed on him by BCCI. It was these stories from his past which made the viewers sympathise with Sree. But him bringing them up over and over again and accusing the other housemates of using the sensitive issue to bring him down, didn’t go down well with many. Romil Choudhary even advised him to refrain from relating every incident of the house with his real-life stories, but the former cricketer preferred this way to connect with the audience.

Despite so many fights, drama and controversies, Sreesanth made his way into the hearts of the viewers. It was because the cricketer, unlike other housemates, looked interested in the show. Varied shades of his character helped the audience to connect with him better. Now, if his performance in Bigg Boss 12 will make him the winner of the show or not will be known soon.