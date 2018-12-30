Bigg Boss 12: Romil Choudhary evicted; Dipika, Sreesanth and Deepak become top 3 finalists

After Karanvir Bohra, it was Romil Choudhary who couldn’t make it to the top three of Bigg Boss 12. The lawyer from Haryana ended up at the fourth position, leaving Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth and Deepak Thakur as the top three contenders for the winner’s trophy.

Romil entered the house with his friend Nirmal Singh and could not attract much attention. As a result, the commoner was evicted early on in the show. But, he got a second opportunity when he was paired with former Roadies contestant Surbhi Rana. Soon, Romil emerged as the underdog of the show. The other contestants of the show started taking him as a strong competitor and his mind games helped him stay away from nominations. His strategies were also instrumental in the selection of the captain of the house.

Soon, the commoner became popular among the viewers and many fan clubs started supporting him on social media. The winner of Bigg Boss 11 even saw a potential winner in Romil. His bond with the members of Happy Club (Romil, Deepak, Surbhi and Somi) got appreciated by the audience. Though winning the game was always on his mind, still, Romil managed to show the emotional side of his character by giving up meeting his son and his wife for friend Somi Khan.

But, Romil’s game turned upside down when his friends turned against him. Surbhi, who once called him her brother, accused him of ogling. He even had a major fallout with Deepak after the singer accused him of backstabbing. Somi too broke her ties with Romil.

Towards the end, he was often spotted sleeping and was declared defaulter by Bigg Boss. It appeared that this boy from Haryana lost interest in the show and stopped giving his best.