Bigg Boss 12 finale LIVE UPDATES: Sreesanth, Dipika, Deepak, Romil and Karanvir fight for trophy and Rs 50 lakh

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12 is finally coming to an end. The show’s finale is being watched by millions across the country and they are waiting for host Salman Khan to announce the winner. Five finalists Sreesanth, Dipika Kakar, Deepak Thakur, Romil Choudhary and Karanvir Bohra are vying to take home the Bigg Boss 12 trophy and prize money of Rs 50 lakh.

This year, Bigg Boss’ performance in terms of TRPs has been disappointing. The contestants, which included commoners and celebrities, failed to sustain the interest of the viewers.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar to lift winner’s trophy, Sreesanth is runner-up, says poll

The last season of Bigg Boss was won by television actor Shilpa Shinde, who was also seen on the current season of the show as a special guest and mentor.