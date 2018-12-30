Bigg Boss 12 finale LIVE UPDATES: Sreesanth, Dipika, Deepak, Romil and Karanvir fight for trophy and Rs 50 lakh

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12 is finally coming to an end. The show’s finale is being watched by millions across the country and they are waiting for host Salman Khan to announce the winner. Five finalists Sreesanth, Dipika Kakar, Deepak Thakur, Romil Choudhary and Karanvir Bohra are vying to take home the Bigg Boss 12 trophy and prize money of Rs 50 lakh.
This year, Bigg Boss’ performance in terms of TRPs has been disappointing. The contestants, which included commoners and celebrities, failed to sustain the interest of the viewers.
The last season of Bigg Boss was won by television actor Shilpa Shinde, who was also seen on the current season of the show as a special guest and mentor.
Family members get emotional about finalists
Family members of the five finalists express their happiness on seeing their loved ones in the finale of Bigg Boss 12.
Bigg Boss congratulates finalists
The five finalists Sreesanth, Dipika Kakar, Deepak Thakur, Romil Choudhary and Karanvir Bohra sit in style inside the Bigg Boss house as they await the announcement of the winner. Bigg Boss congratulates them for coming this far in the game and ask them to raise a toast to their journey. Deepak expresses his gratitude towards the audience who brought him this far in the show.
Megha, Somi and Urvashi pick their Bigg Boss 12 winner
All the contestants of Bigg Boss 12 are here at the finale of Bigg Boss 12. Megha Dhade says she wants Sreesanth to win the show. Somi Khan takes Dipika Kakar's name when Salman asks her about the name of the winner. Urvashi Vani thinks Deepak Thakur will not win the show as he lost track during the show.
Bigg Boss 12 gets one crore votes
Salman Khan welcomes the audience to the grand finale of Bigg Boss 12. He informs that the show has received one crore votes in the finale.
Bigg Boss 12 finale begins
The finale begins with Salman Khan's performance on his song "Le Le Maza" from Wanted. He introduces all the five finalists, Dipika Kakar, Romil Choudhary, Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra and Deepak Thakur in his performance.
Bandgi Kalra picks her Bigg Boss 12 winner
In an interaction, Bigg Boss 11 contesant Bandgi Kalra told indianexpress.com, "I would like Deepak Thakur to win. The victory could completely change his life. It could help him grow further in his career and help his family."
Puneesh Sharma roots for Karanvir Bohra
In an interaction, Bigg Boss 11 contesant Puneesh Sharma told indianexpress.com, "My choice would be Karanvir Bohra. He is the perfect combination of a gentleman and rockstar. And I must add, it's ‘Bigg Boss’ not 'Bigg Badtameez'. This game is all about control and everyone has lost it sometime or the other, except him. He truly deserves to win the show."
Akanksha Sharma roots for Romil Choudhary
In an interaction, Bigg Boss 10 contesant Akanksha Sharma told indianexpress.com, "I am really fond of Romil. I think he is apt with his analysis of situations and is playing the game with a good balance of the mind and heart."
Kamya Punjabi roots for Sreesanth
In an interaction, Kamya Punjabi told indianexpress.com, "I want to see Sreesanth winning the trophy. His journey has been quite an interesting one. Through the show, he has shown all his emotions, be it aggression, tears or love. He is such a selfless man that he did not even think twice before nominating himself to save Dipika. That shows he is a good human being with a pure heart. He also maintains his relationship. It takes a lot of courage to open up about your suffering, and that too on national television. I think Sreesanth has already been through a lot and he deserves this victory, as a new start to his happy future."
A sneak peek at tonight's performances
While Bigg Boss 12 host Salman Khan and finalist Karanvir Bohra will match steps on Kick song "Jumme Ki Raat", Deepak Thakur and Salman will dance to Dabangg 2 song "Pandey Jee Seeti".
Vikas Gupta roots for Dipika Kakar
Vikas Gupta wrote on Twitter, "You know what I want and I really hope the country also wants the same thing. The thing about both of us is that we are fiercely loyal to people we love ❤️ I am waiting 4 the trophy #BB12 in ur hands @ms_dipika Nam Myoho Renge Kyo 😊 @DeepakThakur767 @sreesanth36 all the best"