Bigg Boss 12 finale: When and where to watch Bigg Boss season 12 grand finale live

After living for three months in the Bigg Boss house, the contestants have arrived at the last stage of the show where one of them will finally be announced as the winner. The show hosted by Salman Khan will witness its grand finale on December 30. However, if you have weekend plans or are out on a vacation, here’s how you catch the finale episode live.

There are three ways you can watch Bigg Boss Season 12 finale at your own comfort. Of course, you can catch it live on television. The episode will air from 9 pm on Colors TV.

In case, you miss the finale, you can watch the episode later on the Voot app.

However, if you are a Jio user, we have good news. All Jio users can watch the episode live on their phones. All you have to do is download Jio TV app on your phone.

Bigg Boss 12, which began its journey on September 16, will see Sreesanth, Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Deepak Thakur and Romil Choudhary vie to lift the Bigg Boss 12 trophy.