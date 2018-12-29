Worst of Bigg Boss 12: From derogatory comments to fights with guests, here’s everything that happened

It was only ex-Roadies contestant Surbhi Rana and former cricketer Sreesanth who cared to give some content to the most controversial show on Indian television, Bigg Boss 12. But, in their attempt to do so, the two forgot that they are painting a negative picture of themselves. Joining them was Deepak Thakur, who after offering entertainment for a week, changed his game plan to being the bad boy of the house instead of being an innocent, gullible person.

These three and few others gave Bigg Boss 12, if not anything, the worst moments which made the show slide down the TRP chart as well as lose even the loyal audience.

So, before the season wraps up and you choose one out of Dipika Kakar, Romil Chaudhary, Deepak Thakur, Sreesanth, Surbhi Rana and Karanvir Bohra as the winner, here is a list of the worst moments of Bigg Boss 12.

1. Sreesanth’s frequent threats to quit the show

In just two days of his stay, Sreesanth made an attempt to leave the show after he failed to perform a task. He had to speak on why is he more deserving than the jodi of Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh Patel to stay in the show but he refused to say anything against them. This led to the cancellation of the task by Bigg Boss and left the other contestants infuriated as their efforts were wasted. Annoyed with the aggression of his fellow-housemates, he requested Bigg Boss to open the gates of the house so that he can walk out. And, this is just one of the many instances when he threatened to leave the house.

Now if those were real attempts, his ways of avoiding the weekly tasks or only his strategy as he claims now, only the cricketer will know. But for the audience, it was irritating to see a sportsman giving up so easily and people questioned his sportsmanship on social media.

2. Sreesanth’s fight with Vikas Gupta

When the contestants of Bigg Boss 12 failed to give ‘masala’ to the show, the makers had to bring in former contestants, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta. While the episode featuring the two TV personalities can be touted as the most entertaining episode of the season, it also turned ugly with Sreesanth getting into a major spat with the guest contestant Gupta.

During the luxury budget task when the house was divided into Gupta Parivaar and the Shinde Parivaar, Sreesanth lost his cool when Vikas called him ‘badtameez’ repeatedly. Giving it back to Vikas, Sreesanth passed derogatory comments on his sexuality. When all the contestants tried to make peace between the two, the cricketer once again teased him about his masculinity.

3. Surbhi Rana-Sreesanth fight

Sreesanth passing inappropriate comments on his co-contestants stopped coming as a shock to the viewers after a few weeks. From calling Karanvir’s family ‘badtameez’ to telling Deepak that he is a beggar who picks up coins thrown by rich people like him, Sreesanth left no chance to show the contestants in a poor light. But limits were crossed when he, in a fit of anger, slut-shamed Surbhi Rana.

After Surbhi’s incessant provocation by talking about his slapgate controversy, Sreesanth passed an unsavoury comment on the former Roadies contestant’s character by saying “11 baje ke baad khadi hoti hai.” His words didn’t go down well and host Salman Khan reprimanded the cricketer.

4. Sreesanth spit on Deepak Thakur’s name

Sreesanth came out as a sore loser during the luxury budget tasks of Bigg Boss 12. If he didn’t quit, he made the task ugly. In one of the luxury budget tasks, Sreesanth, to make Dipika’s team win the task, tried to erase Deepak’s name from the scoreboard by spitting on it. His action enraged the entire house and made other contestants question his upbringing. Surbhi went on to comment on his mental stability and as a reaction to all the chaos, Sreesanth decided to climb the wall of the house to quit the show.

5. Broken rules

Not once, twice or thrice, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to be careful about the rules of the house multiple times. And, this probably is the first season of the show in all these years, when the contestants paid no heed to the rules despite repeated reminders. Romil and Sreesanth slept during the day which led to Bigg Boss taking away their mattress from them. Shivashish was asked to leave the show when he refused to go to ‘kalkothri’ (jail). But no punishment was enough for this year’s contestants. Sreesanth and Surbhi repeatedly used crass words, they interacted in English and often forgot to wear their mics.

6. Surbhi Rana accused Romil Chaudhary of ogling

Surbhi Rana and Romil Chaudhary shared a warm brother-sister bond until the former accused Romil of ogling. During the gram panchayat task, Romil and Surbhi got into a war of words. After she got a silent treatment from the lawyer, she lost her cool and accused him of staring at her continuously. Surbhi’s accusation left Romil heartbroken and he was seen in tears. But the other contestants of the house, Somi Khan, Megha Dhade and Jasleen Matahru supported the commoner and told him he owes no explanation to anyone.

7. Deepak Thakur-Megha Dhade fiasco

Bigg Boss Marathi winner Megha Dhade entered the show as a wild card. She looked confident about her game plan but like everyone else, she too lost her way. During a captaincy task titled ‘Breaking News’, contender Deepak, to create some news, said demeaning things about Megha and even passed lewd comments on her character. On listening to all the inappropriate things about herself, in a fit of anger, she hurled a shoe at the singer and even spit on him.

8. Surbhi Rana’s violent streak

As Romil Chaudhary claims, former Roadies contestant Surbhi Rana came with a game plan of being wild in the initial weeks and then being domestic after the tenth week. This is exactly what she did. In her initial days inside the house, Surbhi left no chance to make enemies. She got into a verbal and a physical brawl with almost everyone in the house. She even pulled Srishty Rode’s hair during a task which led to other contestants demanding action against Surbhi and them refusing to perform the task.

9. Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu’s fake romance

Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu set tongues wagging when they revealed their romantic relationship in the first episode of Bigg Boss 12. In the premiere episode, Jasleen called Anup her “partner” whom she has been dating for last 3.5 years. During the show, both of them showed signs of being in love and even went for a romantic date. But as soon as the duo got evicted, they had a different tale to tell. While the Bhajan maestro said he has a spiritual relationship with 28-year-old Jasleen, she also went back on her words. In an interview with indianexpress.com, she said, “Actually, it was my stupid prank that went wrong. At the premiere night, just for fun, I told everyone we are dating. I thought Anup ji will clarify the same on stage, but he did not.”