Family week on Bigg Boss 12: The most awaited part of the show

Fans of Bigg Boss 12, who have been complaining about a dull show this season, will now have something to look forward to. This weekend, the family members of the contestants will enter the house for the ‘freeze task’. The family week has always been the most special episodes in Bigg Boss and we can’t wait to see what happens this time.

As of now, Karanvir Bohra’s wife Teejay and kids Bella and Vienna, Dipika Kakar’s husband Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreesanth’s sister, Deepak Thakur’s father, Somi Khan’s sister and ex-housemate Saba Khan, Surbhi Rana’s brother have been confirmed to make an exciting entry in the show.

The families boost the morale of the contestants and also give them the perspective of the audience. While many have pearls of wisdom to share, some take the opportunity to give a reality check to other contestants. Not to forget, it always turns out to be an emotional reunion seeing loved ones after months. And all of these make for a rather entertaining watch. Going by history, we are hoping that the family week will once again spice up the drama in the reality show.

Bhuvneshwari, who has been quite active on social media, would definitely have a lot to tell her husband’s offenders Surbhi Rana and Rohit Suchanti. Shoaib too will make sure he shares more about his wife’s goodness. Teejay, who had even written an open letter on her husband being ill-treated will have a lot to talk, while their twin daughters will add some positivity in the house.

The trend of welcoming families in the house started with Bigg Boss 7. As part of Diwali celebrations, Bigg Boss gave a chance to few housemates to meet their family. While Kamya Punjabi and Andy Kumar’s mothers’ entries brought some cheerfulness, winner Gauahar Khan’s encounter with sister Nigaar was a tear-jerking moment. Both cried like babies hugging each other. Nigaar also gave it back to her sisters’ foes (read: Tanishaa Mukherjee) quite aggressively. Nigaar impressed the makers so much, that she was even called as a wild card entrant the next season.

Bigg Boss 10 also saw a high viewership during its family week. Along with the housemates, the audience received a happy surprise when the hyper Priyanka Jagga melted as soon as her young sons walked into the house. While Monalisa spent some romantic moments with beau Vikrant Thakur, who she later got married on the show, Manveer Gurjar also sorted differences with his father in the house.

As for the last season, the ‘freeze task’ was all about drama. Hina Khan publicly accepted her relationship with longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. He even proposed to her on national television. Hina also showed her vulnerable side for the first time and became a target of jokes for long. Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde and Aakash Dadlani had an emotional time meeting their mothers. While the ladies showered love to all, Arshi Khan’s father brought a humour element with him. But the most dramatic event happened when Divya Agarwal entered the show and broke up with Priyank Sharma over his philandering nature. Also, Gauri Pradhan’s entry with her kids gave Hiten Tejwani the much-needed boost in the show and she even showed other contestants their worth with her harsh words.

It would be interesting to see what lies ahead in Bigg Boss 12 with the families’ entry. This time, Salman Khan will greet the audience a day ahead for the Weekend Ka Vaar. His episodes will air on Friday and Saturday this week on Colors.