Bigg Boss 12: Rohit Suchanti will leave the show, says poll

Bigg Boss Season 12 will witness yet another eviction this week. Rohit Suchanti, Jasleen Matharu, Megha Dhade, Deepak Thakur, Srishty Rode, Dipika Kakar and Karanvir Bohra have been nominated for eviction and during the Weekend Ka Vaar’s Sunday episode, host Salman Khan will reveal the one name who would no longer continue his/her journey in the show. During the Saturday episode, Salman announced that Dipika and Karanvir are safe from eviction. Indianexpress.com conducted a poll regarding the eviction. According to the poll, the audience wants Rohit Suchanti to leave the show.

Rohit has received 41.38% votes while Jasleen has got 23.84%, followed by Megha and Deepak who received 9.52% and 8.69%, respectively. Srishty Rode received 4.87%.

Rohit was the wildcard entry of the show. He walked in along with Megha Dhade, who had previously won Marathi Bigg Boss. However, the two have not been able to have a strong voice or visibility in the house. Rohit has become infamous for breaking rules of the Bigg Boss house. He has been caught stealing Appy Fizz from captain’s fridge, exiting Kalkothri despite being punished and also picked fights with contestants along with Deepak Thakur.

Now only time will tell what does fate has in store for Rohit.

Bigg Boss 12 airs every Monday-Sunday at 9 pm on Colors.