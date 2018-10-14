Bigg Boss 12: Nehha Pendse to be evicted, says poll

Bigg Boss 12: Nehha Pendse has been pitted against Karanvir Bohra.

In the fourth week of Bigg Boss 12, television actors Nehha Pendse and Karanvir Bohra will be facing the wrath of evictions. The two, along with Sreesanth, were nominated by Bigg Boss himself. While Sreesanth left the house during the mid-week eviction and joined Anup Jalota in the secret room, it is Nehha and Karanvir’s turn to face the eviction drama. According to the polls conducted by indianexpress.com, the audience wants Nehha to be out of the show. The actor has got 65 percent votes in comparison to Karanvir, who received 35 percent votes on the Twitter poll.

In four weeks, Nehha has proved herself to be very mentally strong but she has not been able to mix well with the co-contestants and has not been able to grab attention of the audience. The actor has always received tips from Salman on how she should pull up her socks and perform to the best of her abilities. In October 13 episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, we saw Salman Khan giving the title of ‘Bewakoof’ to Nehha.

Who do you think should be evicted from #BiggBoss12 this week? — IE entertainment (@ieEntertainment) October 12, 2018

Also read | Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar October 13 episode highlights: Salman reveals eviction to happen on Sunday

In today’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, we would see Salman Khan and Kajol celebrating Navratri with Bigg Boss contestants. Salman will perform a dance number while Kajol will test acting abilities of the contestants.

Secret room contestants Anup and Sreesanth might enter the house as well.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd