Bigg Boss 12 evicted contestant Srishty Rode: Jasleen, Megha, Rohit and Somi were weaker than me

Srishty Rode was evicted from Bigg Boss 12 on Sunday night. The television actor’s exit came as a shocker for many. Sristy was nominated along with Jasleen Matharu, Rohit Suchanti, Deepak Thakur, Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra and Megha Dhade. After her eviction, Srishty sat down for an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com about her stint in the reality show, who she feels deserves to win the show and comparison with Hina Khan.

Talking about her journey and elimination, the actor said, “The 10-week journey was really beautiful. Yes, the eviction was a little shocking for me. I really wanted to stay longer. Also, I felt that few contestants were weaker than me. It was unfortunate, but I feel glad that people are actually sad and shocked. It proves I managed to make a mark.”

We asked Srishty Rode about contestants who she felt were weaker than her. She said, “Jasleen was definitely weaker. Even Somi Khan for that matter. Also by weak, I mean their game was not moving in the right direction. So I would also name Megha who I feel has not been up to the mark. She is a winner and people expect a lot from her. To spit and throw her shoes on someone was just not right. I am sure her fans are also disappointed. Also, Rohit is a friend, but I really feel I was stronger than him. He is getting better, but he can be easily influenced by people around him.”

Talking about her changing dynamics with Sreesanth and Dipika Kakar, the actor shared, “I really had a great bond with Sreesanth but I don’t know what went wrong suddenly. I have been hearing that he is not the same person in real life. I would thus like to meet him after the show. Bigg Boss is a game that makes you a different person, so I won’t judge him. As for Dipika, I really tried to be friends with her but never received any warmth from her side. While she claims to be a very caring person, she never took any efforts towards me, even when I was sick or crying. It’s upsetting to see her changed avatar after eight weeks. Initially, even I thought she was not fake but seeing her now, I am sure she is not playing a good game.”

This season, it was only Srishty who took an effort to look good. And her style statements and hairdos even got fans to compare her to last season’s finalist Hina Khan. “I did not plan anything. This is how I am. I like looking good and I am happy that people felt that I dressed up well. I did not have a clue about the comparison but Hina is a very stylish girl, so it’s okay,” she shared with a smile.

Sharing that she will miss the morning ritual most, the Ishqbaaaz actor said, “I loved dancing every day. I will really miss it a lot. I think I will ask my mother to wake me up like that from now on.”

Srishty Rode, who is engaged to actor Manish Naggdev, was also linked to housemate Rohit Suchanti. Opening up about it, she said, “He is only a friend and we knew what was between us. We always felt that we are both good looking and are cute, but the contestants made a big issue of our bond. I got really upset when I got to know that the housemates were talking about us. It really made things uncomfortable. But I made everyone stop it and we were back to being friends.

The actor is clear she wants to see either Karanvir Bohra or Surbhi Rana as the winner of Bigg Boss 12. Concluding the conversation, Srishty said, “I really want to thank all my fans for all the love and support. You all saved me from six nominations. I am sorry if I disappointed you in any way. But I love each one of you.”