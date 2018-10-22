Bigg Boss 12 evicted contestant Sourabh Patel: I did not lie about my identity or profession

Sourabh Patel was evicted from Bigg Boss 12 on Sunday night.

Sourabh Patel was evicted from Bigg Boss 12 on Sunday night. The farmer from Madhya Pradesh entered the show with his businessman friend Shivashish Mishra. Hours after coming out of the house, Sourabh sat down for an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com.

Sharing that he is quite saddened by the eviction, Sourabh said, “I wasn’t expecting it to happen. It really came as a shocker for me. I am also quite upset with Romil Chaudhary. When Shivashish and I had decided that I would be safe, he need not have changed it. He knew he could manipulate Shiv and so he nominated me.”

Talking about his Bigg Boss journey, the farmer said, “It was a life changing experience for me. I have really learnt a lot. I can feel some good changes in me after the show. From being more confident about myself, improving my communication skills to knowing about mistakes in life, the show has made me a better person.”

Saying that he had a very strong bond with everyone in the show, Sourabh Patel added, “It was a wonderful time. We stayed as a family. Everyone was really nice. Initially, I was scared that how would the celebrities turn out to be. But they gave me immense love. They might have been popular television stars and a national cricketer but not even for a moment did we feel a difference. When I would be upset, they were the ones who would pep me up. I will really miss all of them.”

Bigg Boss 12 is said to be for people who can create controversies. When asked if he regrets being the nice guy on the show, Sourabh said, “No, I will not change anything in my journey. I don’t think I could have played the game any other way. My performance had a certain boundary and I would like to keep it that way. As for Bigg Boss not being the perfect place for good people, I think it’s a wrong assumption. Every one of us have a good and bad side. It’s only in situations do we react differently.”

Decoding the contestants of the house, he said, “Surbhi Rana is quite a controversy queen. She likes getting attention and is always up for a fight. Sreesanth, in my opinion, is the smartest player. I don’t know if it’s his game but when he is upset, there are 10 people giving him solace. So he has managed to get them all to his side. While I am no one to judge but Urvashi Vani is the weakest among all. And as for the winner, each one of them are doing a great job. May the best contestant win.”

While he was inside the show, Sourabh Patel made headlines after reports emerged of him lying about his identity and profession. He was said to be an assistant casting director and aspiring actor. And his real name was said to be Sahil.

Refuting all claims, Sourabh said, “Firstly, I do not have much to say about the matter as I haven’t read any of the articles. But all I can say is that I had a proper background check before I entered the show. If I was a casting director, I would have said the same. Why would I lie? One can check my identity proofs and they would know I didn’t lie.”

After Sourabh’s eviction, TV actor Rohit Suchanti and Bigg Boss Marathi winner Megha Dhade will enter Bigg Boss 12.

