Bigg Boss 12 evicted contestant Roshmi Banik: Have a found a friend for life in Kriti Verma

Bigg Boss 12 saw the first eviction of the season. Jodi Roshmi Banik and Kriti Verma were eliminated by Salman Khan on Saturday’s episode of the reality show. While Kriti and Roshmi, who were the first captains of the house, seemed promising, their continuous rule-breaking led to them losing their immunity and getting nominated.

However, Roshmi shared that even if the incidents hadn’t happened, they would have been a soft target for the nomination.

“They just made that a mudda (issue). It was a prank between friends and completely unintentional. They shouldn’t have nominated us for that. Also, I think after the first BB Press Conference task, where we beat Karanvir Bohra, we got noticed as strong contenders. That is why they nominated us last week also. And since not many people were in our favour as captains, they decided to chuck us out of the game,” shared Roshmi in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

The jodi entered the show after being chosen by fans from the Outhouse. Since they came in with different partners, we asked Roshmi if the lack of bond and chemistry got them eliminated soon from the show.

The Kolkata girl replied, “Yes, we became a partner on the stage on the premiere night. We were a janta ne bana di jodi (audience made jodi). It would be a lie if I say it didn’t have any effect, but it was only during the initial days. As days went on, we really became close and today, we know we have a friend for life. From strangers, we have formed a genuine bond, and that’s really special.”

Roshmi also had an interesting take on the celebrity contestants in the show. “Dipika Kakar is a genuine person and quite sweet. Karanvir is a gem of a person but has a political mind. He knows when to use things in his favour. Srishty Rode is a jovial person but quite impulsive while Nehha Pendse is really cute. As for Sreesanth is a great guy but he is too emotional and short tempered. Don’t know how will he manage in the show,” shared the young entrepreneur.

And when asked who according to her doesn’t deserve to be in Bigg Boss 12, Roshmi said, “It’s really too early to judge people. Every day we are seeing a new side to their personality. It would be really unfair to say who is not deserving. Also, I feel Bigg Boss has a really strict casting process. And anyone who manages to get through, definitely has the potential to stay in the show.”

Stating that she is overwhelmed with the love that she received, the 26-year-old said, “I really love you guys for all the support. You have not only given me love but also so much respect. Being a commoner, I never expected such a great response. This journey was not just mine but also my viewers. And I hope you keep showering me with all your good wishes.”

While Roshmi and Kriti are out of the house, Salman Khan will evict one among Romil Chaudhary-Nirmal Singh, Karanvir Bohra and Dipika Kakar tonight on Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar.

