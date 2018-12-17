Bigg Boss 12 evicted contestant Rohit Suchanti: My fights with Sreesanth and Dipika were never for cameras

Host Salman Khan evicted Rohit Suchanti from Bigg Boss 12 on Sunday’s episode. The Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya actor was nominated along with Somi Khan and Karanvir Bohra for eviction this week. After his eviction, which came just two weeks before the finale, Rohit sat down for an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com about his stint on Bigg Boss 12.

Talking about his eviction, Rohit said, “I am definitely feeling disappointed. It’s sad that I couldn’t complete the remaining two weeks in the show. I really wanted to reach the finale and win the show also. It’s a shocking eviction for many as they were not expecting me to get out. But we need to accept it and move ahead. Though yes, I do wish I was in the show.”

The nomination process this week had housemates trying to convince each other to sacrifice one of their precious belongings in order to save themselves. Rohit was told by Bigg Boss to get Deepak Thakur to destroy his family portrait for him. Deepak refused to sacrifice the photo, leading to Rohit’s nomination.

When we asked him if he considers Deepak the reason behind his eviction, Rohit said, “He was definitely one of the reasons. But it would be stupid on my part to blame him completely for the eviction. There were many twists lined up and if not him, it would have been someone else, who wouldn’t have made a sacrifice for me.”

The actor was recently scolded by Salman Khan for being rude and irritating. He had also pulled up Rohit for his constant misbehaviour. But he denies that was the reason why people did not vote for him. “I was not the only one who was scolded by Salman sir. After the particular episode where he pulled me up, I have tried imbibing a lot of what he told me. And I was so happy when he said that he could see some positive changes in me. That’s an achievement for me. Even Sreesanth and Dipika Kakar, with whom I have had multiple fights accepted that I am becoming better day by day. Anyone can make mistakes but one has to learn from it. And I think I duly managed to do that,” shared Rohit.

And answering our query on whether these fights are a game plan for contestants, Rohit said, “It is indeed a game plan for many as it gives them a lot of screen presence. But my fights were all genuine and never for any footage. Be it Sreesanth, Dipika or Romil Chaudhary, we have never fought for cameras. During tasks, the situation turns such that one has to stand for themselves. And while doing that, you might end up with fights.”

Summing up his journey, the 25-year-old further said that he has no regrets. He said, “The only regret is that I couldn’t reach the finals After entering the show in the eighth week, I survived in the game alone. I had no support but I did manage to make some good friends.”

Rohit Suchanti went on to add that he will be taking home a lot of lessons from the reality show. He said, “The foremost being the usage of proper language, as I ended up hurting few people because of that. Whatever Salman sir told me, I would really like to take that home. It will definitely help me not just personally but also professionally.”

Lastly, when asked to choose his winner from the remaining contestants, Rohit said, “Without a doubt, it would be Surbhi Rana!”