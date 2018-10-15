Bigg Boss 12 evicted contestant Nehha Pendse: Dipika Kakar’s leadership quality went against me

Nehha Pendse’s Bigg Boss 12 journey ended on Sunday night. (Photo credit: Nehha Pendse/Facebook)

Host Salman Khan evicted Nehha Pendse from Bigg Boss 12 on Sunday night. The May I Come in Madam? actor was said to be one of the strongest contenders and her early exit came as a surprise for many. Nehha too shared that she wasn’t expecting to get evicted so soon.

“Not just me, my family, well-wishers and fans are shocked that I got eliminated. My mom was really upset. I signed the show only for her and she was expecting me to go at least till the finale,” shared the actor in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

Nehha was nominated along with Sreesanth and Karanvir Bohra by Bigg Boss himself this week. While Sreesanth stepped out in a mid-week eviction, he was directed to the secret room. The voting lines were then opened again for Nehha and Karanvir.

When asked if she felt the entire development was unfair, the Bhagyalaxmi actor said, “Honestly, when I see things from my point of view, it does feel unfair. But when I try to understand the makers take, they had a wider perspective. So I have to accept the decision and say that whatever happens, it happens for good.”

Nehha added, “Maybe I wasn’t doing what was expected of me. I did not indulge in fights, was not aggressive, so maybe they thought I wasn’t fit for the show. But I know I haven’t done anything wrong. I am one of the lucky contestants who has come out with a clean image. Also, I always knew my fans supported me. But the kind of love I am getting, it’s overwhelming.”

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the actor was tagged ‘dumb’ by housemates. But for Nehha that did not come as a shocker as she said, “It was done clearly to break my friendship with Dipika (Kakar). After I came out, I am trying to figure out why people felt that she overpowered me. The fact remains that we were great friends. So I couldn’t be opposing her just to make a point to people. It was a very catch 22 situation for me, honestly.”

After her analysis, Nehha came to a conclusion that she should have spoken before Dipika on every topic. “That way people would have said that she follows me. I think Dipika’s leadership quality went against me. Also, these jodis, they would wake up every day and hatch plans on how to target Dipika. And while I never got triggered, she would cry at the drop of a hat. The housemates would keep telling me that I am too good and simple. Also, even when there were issues, I would handle it all with dignity, patience and calm,” she said.

Ask her who she feels would go on to win the show and the Family Time with Kapil Sharma actor said, “It’s too early to talk about it. A lot of things will change and different personality traits will come out. I think we would have a better judgment only towards the last two weeks. But I must add that people who are doing well are not the aggressive ones. Romil Chaudhary has been playing the game really smartly. Surbhi Rana is also quite sorted. I was really scared of her when she entered the house. Yes, she gets loud and has her own way but she has no malice in her heart.”

On a concluding note, Nehha said, ” It was a short stint but I really enjoyed myself. But I really regret the fact that I came out so soon. I was not done with the experience yet. I won’t miss any particular individual but the entire Bigg Boss house. I am now dying to get a chance to go back again. I really hope that I get a second chance.”

Bigg Boss 12 airs every day at 9 pm on Colors.

