Bigg Boss 12 evicted contestant Megha Dhade: Deepak Thakur is a disgusting guy

“I am too shocked and upset. I cannot fathom the fact that I am out,” said a visibly upset Megha Dhade after her eviction from Bigg Boss 12.

Megha exited the show along with Jasleen Matharu in a double eviction blow on Saturday’s episode. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the actor shared her disappointment, “I was really having a good run in Bigg Boss. I am sure the audience also believed that I deserved to be in the finale. There are people like Rohit Suchanti and Deepak Thakur still in the house, while me and Jasleen are out. It’s really sad.”

Megha was nominated by Bigg Boss as a punishment over her aggressive behaviour towards Deepak. Calling it an unfair move, she said, “Deepak should have also been punished. While I was fine with being nominated, carrying it forward to another week was really unfair. And I am amazed that someone as unruly as Deepak is still in the show, while I am out. I can’t believe people voted for him. It’s astonishing for me that they are supporting him. I couldn’t sleep at night thinking about it.”

Further clarifying the incident that led to her punishment, Megha said, “I want to clarify that I never flung the shoe at Deepak. I threw it on the floor which bounced and hit Jasleen. I did not even spit on him but was telling him ‘thoo hai tujhpe’. Deepak made it such a big issue that I got punished. People got to see my reactions but no one realised what led me to go so far. He is a disgusting person and has no respect for any woman in the house.”

She added, “Yes, I do feel I shouldn’t have lost my calm. I am a very fun-loving person and not at all hyper. Even in Bigg Boss Marathi, the whole house was against me but I stayed strong. But how long do you take these abuses and taunts? And when someone talks ill about your character and ‘chaal chalan’, you have to take a stand. While my reactions were aggressive, Deepak pushed me towards it.”

Being the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi definitely helped Megha in her journey but she shared both shows have a distinct charm. On asked what was the biggest difference between Bigg Boss 12 and the Marathi season, the actor exclaimed, “The people! In the Bigg Boss Marathi, most of us came from the same industry. We knew each other’s struggle and so respected everyone. Here, the commoners made fun of our struggle and achievements. They used the word ‘celeb’ like an abuse or insult. Sreesanth has represented India. I have won a show but they made fun of these things. They used it to provoke us which was really sad.”

“They never respected us even though they are in the show to become celebrities themselves. They are lucky to get such an opportunity at the start of their career. We had to slog for years to be on the show. It was really difficult to deal with those losers. Thankfully, I managed to find some good friends in Sree, Dipika and Jasleen,” she added.

Megha had entered the show mid-season as a wild card contestant. She shared that post her entry, tasks became much more enjoyable for the audience. “I really enjoyed doing all the tasks. I am also happy that I received so much appreciation for being a fighter. I wish I had been on the show from the first day. I would have won it for sure,” she concluded.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 12 airs every day 9 pm on Colors.