Bigg Boss 12 evicted contestant Kriti Verma: There was no love triangle between Roshmi, Shivashish and me

On Saturday night, host Salman Khan evicted Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik from Bigg Boss 12. The jodi got the least votes among the nominated contestants.

Though Kriti is disappointed that the housemates nominated them for no valid reason, she is definitely happy with her performance in the show.

“It was a short stint but a fantastic one. I don’t think I could have asked for more. Being on Bigg Boss was like a dream for me. I had a great time on the show with everyone. I am a very joyful person and I made sure that I had fun in the house,” Kriti shared in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

Kriti and Roshmi had entered the show after being chosen by fans from the Outhouse. The concept was introduced for the first time in Bigg Boss. Among the four locked in the Outhouse, Roshmi and Kriti got maximum votes from fans, thus getting an entry in the show. The first captains of the season, the duo faced a setback after they flouted quite a number of rules and lost their immunity. That also gave the housemates a reason to nominate them for eviction.

In just two weeks of the show, Kriti and Roshmi seemed to have found a connect with Shivashish Mishra, who was touted to be the love angle between them. Saying that there was nothing between the trio, Kriti shared, “We were friends in the real sense. Leave aside love triangle, there was no love in the first place. It was only pure friendship. He is a genuine friend, who really cares a lot about all of us. Since he is a friendly guy, he gets teased by people but there was nothing between us. But he was our first friend in the house, so definitely, he was special.”

When asked who does she feel will win the show, Kriti smiled to say, “I hope it’s Shivashish. But if we can get eliminated, I really don’t know who will go out next. You never know he might follow us out soon (laughs). But if not Shivashish, I hope it’s at least Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani. They are really sweet people and deserve to win.”

The GST officer further described the jodis in her own style. “The Khan sisters Saba and Somi are really outspoken, what we call in Hindi as moohfat. As for Romil and Nirmal, they are opposite people stuck together. While Romil is so talkative, Nirmal doesn’t even utter a word. They are really very different people. Deepak and Urvashi, as I said, are very genuine. Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu are ‘vichitra’ in the true sense but are very loving. And lastly, Sourabh Mehta and Shivashish are my besties. I will really miss them a lot,” said Kriti with a smile.

Kriti concluded the conversation by thanking her fans. She said, “It still feels unbelievable that I was on a Salman Khan show. From Roadies to the Outhouse and now Bigg Boss 12, I am overwhelmed by the amount of love I have received. I will always be grateful for the love, support and good wishes that I have been showered with.”

After Kriti and Roshmi, Salman will evict another contestant tonight on Bigg Boss 12.

