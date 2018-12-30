Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar to lift winner’s trophy, Sreesanth is runner-up, says poll

The twelfth season of television’s most controversial show Bigg Boss will get its winner today. The five finalists who are vying for the trophy and cash prize of Rs 50 lakh are Romil Choudhary, Deepak Thakur, Karanvir Bohra, Sreesanth and Dipika Kakar. And, the contestant who has emerged on top in an indianexpress.com Bigg Boss 12 winner poll is Sasural Simar Ka fame Dipika.

Indianexpress.com conducted a poll to know who the viewers wish to see as the winner of the Salman Khan hosted show. The poll results show Dipika as the winner with a total of 32.27% votes. Former cricketer Sreesanth is not far behind with 27.41% votes. Following Sreesanth are Romil (17.87%), Deepak (13.86%) and Karanvir (8.58%).

Going by the poll results, Dipika and Sreesanth will be the top two finalists of Bigg Boss 12. The two celebrities played the game together in the house and were each other’s strength.

When Sreesanth got aggressive, it was his ‘behen’ Dipika who calmed him. Whenever Dipika was attacked by other housemates, her ‘bhai’ Sreesanth stood by her. He didn’t shy away from picking up fights just for her. Even commoner Somi Khan once said, “Dipika and Sreesanth have built their own universe inside the Bigg Boss house and they don’t care about anyone else.”

Haye, haye re haye yeh @ms_dipika aur @sreesanth36 ki Bigg performance toh hogi laajawab aur kar degi aapko deewana! #BB12GrandFinale ki masti dekhiye aaj raat 9 baje. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/ilFXaHpE67 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 30, 2018

Dipika, who was never seen getting into shouting matches on the show, has been applauded by the host Salman Khan as well. Salman called Dipika the most dignified woman of Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss 11 fame Vikas Gupta, who came as a guest contestant, also supported the TV actor and spoke for her when Romil pointed out her non-performance in the weekly tasks. On the other hand, Sreesanth has the support of celebrities like Irrfan Pathan, Kamya Punjabi, Shilpa Shinde, Pooja Bhatt and others.

Now, who will walk away with the trophy of Bigg Boss 12 will be known soon. Bigg Boss 12 grand finale will air on Colors at 9 pm.