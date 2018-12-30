Dipika Kakar’s Bigg Boss 12 journey

Dipika Kakar perfectly fitted into the television “bahu” seat reserved for a small screen actor inside the Bigg Boss house. She seemed to be inspired by previous contestants like Shilpa Shinde, Urvashi Dholakia, Juhi Parmar and Shweta Tiwari. Since all of these bahus walked away with the winner trophy, the odds of finalist Dipika winning are high too.

Advertising

But before the winner for this season is declared, here is a recap of Dipika’s journey on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

Dipika’s entry

Dipika made a dramatic entry when her husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim picked her in his arms and left her at the gates of the Bigg Boss house on the show’s premiere night. While it was enough for the massive fan base of ‘Shoaika’ to feel their love, for the new viewers, they got interested to know how long would Dipika be able to stay away from her husband.

Dipika, the cry baby

Advertising

During the initial weeks, Dipika came across as an easy target, who was trying hard to find her place inside the house. She could cry at the drop of the hat and kept taking things to her heart. She gave up on the tasks easily, stayed in her own comfort zone and did not really interact with the commoners.

Dipika tried to rule the kitchen

Before the show, Dipika had shared that she wants to rule the Bigg Boss 12 kitchen. Many said this was because most of the previous winners dominated the kitchen. Shilpa Shinde even received the title of “Shilpa Maa”. But nothing really happened for Dipika. While she did try to take over the entire cooking, she was only partially successful. And no, she was not even named “Dipika Ma”!

Dipika and Sreesanth

While Dipika did strike a friendship with Nehha Pendse, Jasleen Matharu and Megha Dhade, it was her sisterly bond with Sreesanth which might be the most memorable thing about Bigg Boss 12. The two were not only each other’s confidants, they even stood and fought for each other. Both their families also claimed that they loved seeing their moments.

Dipika played for herself

It was only towards the end of the season that Dipika began playing for herself. For example, when she refused to give away Shoaib’s jacket to save Karanvir. Was it because she wanted to win, or did she realise that her fellow contestants were too strong for her? Though she, time and again, faced the allegation of getting saved due to her celebrity status and the massive fan base, she fought against all of it. And in the midst of this, she even had her fallout with Sreesanth.

Dipika had a point

The actor always had a clear point of view. This was probably a reason why Salman always asked her to explain the clear picture of any episode inside the house, during the Weekend ka Vaar episodes. She even handled the accusations of being fake and acting even in real life, by Deepak and Surbhi, with utmost grace.

Dipika, the winner?

Advertising

Now, that Dipika is one of the five finalists, and the only woman there, will she make for the winner of Bigg Boss 12? Again, going back to the history of the show, TV’s popular bahus have received a lot of audience love. So will history repeat itself?