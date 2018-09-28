Bigg Boss 12: Deepak Thakur to have a showdown with Khan sisters, ends up fighting with Urvashi also

Bigg Boss 12: Deepak Thakur will also get into a fight with his partner Urvashi Vani, much to the shock of the housemates. Bigg Boss 12: Deepak Thakur will also get into a fight with his partner Urvashi Vani, much to the shock of the housemates.

The Bigg Boss 12 house is turning out to be a battleground, with contestants getting into a fight at the drop of a hat. In tonight’s episode, the audience will get to see the otherwise cool Deepak Thakur lose his temper on the Khan sisters, Saba and Somi. And if that isn’t enough, he will also get into a fight with his partner Urvashi Vani, much to the shock of the housemates.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “Saba and Deepak will be having a fun time with the former pulling his legs. While initially, he will be smiling at her jokes, Deepak will soon lose his patience and get angry. Seeing her sister in trouble, Somi will also enter the scene and the trio will have a major showdown. The housemates who haven’t yet seen Deepak’s angry avatar will be in shock. He will be seen getting into a major war of words with the sisters. As for Saba and Somi, they will give it back to him in their own style.”

Urvashi, who witnesses the entire fight, will decide to calm Deepak down. She will take him to a corner and try to explain the situation to him. But Deepak, who would be breathing fire, will not spare his fan, and even fight with her. The young girl would be left shaken at the incident but being the perfect partner, she will stick to Deepak’s side throughout.

With just a day left for Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar, the atmosphere in the Bigg Boss 12 house will be tense. Jodis Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik and Romil Chaudhary-Nirmal Singh will be scared about the eviction. While the other housemates would be seen talking about what the host will have to say about the ‘samundari lootere’ task. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star will be shooting for the episode today, and also evict either one of the two jodis, or one among Dipika Kakar and Karanvir Bohra.

