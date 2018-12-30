Deepak Thakur’s Bigg Boss 12 journey

Bihar-based singer Deepak Thakur started off on an interesting note, but he soon lost ground. Even though host Salman Khan accused him of showing his true colours, Deepak continued his ways.

As Deepak stands among the five finalists of Bigg Boss 12, here is a look back at his eventful journey inside the house.

Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani

Deepak and Urvashi were introduced on the show as a prospective romantic couple. While Deepak came across as someone unaware about Urvashi’s feelings, the two made for a cute couple. But cracks began to show within few weeks. While Deepak tried to manipulate Urvashi for every possible thing, Urvashi kept revolting, leaving the two at loggerheads. So much so, that when Urvashi got eliminated, Deepak did not shed a single tear, leaving Urvashi heartbroken.

Deepak lost his EQ

Initially, Deepak composed and sang songs, recited tales about his village life and how Anurag Kashyap spotted him to sing for Gangs of Wasseypur. His stories not only kept the housemates entertained but even the viewers. But soon Deepak changed colours. He became rude, picked unnecessary fights and earned the image of a troublemaker. Despite Salman taking his case every weekend, Deepak stuck to his ways.

Deepak and Somi

Deepak’s fondness for Somi did give us some adorable moments. He pronounced his love for the Jaipur girl, who preferred to keep him at a distance. Deepak even saved Somi from nominations. He can be called as one of the reasons for Somi’s long stay in Bigg Boss 12.

Deepak during the tasks

Deepak was aggressive while playing the tasks. He got physical with anyone who came in his way. This landed him in a lot of trouble. Deepak kept injuring himself too during the tasks. But, nothing could deter him from his game plan.

Deepak’s friends

Deepak never really kept a core group of friends. He rather used his smartness and stuck around with people whom he thought were beneficial at that time. So, his bonding kept fluctuating from Karanvir to Romil to Rohit.

Deepak’s enemies

Deepak picked fights with almost every contestant. But his worst clashes happened with Megha, Jasleen and Sreesanth. He kept saying that he would play for himself and kept his word most of the times.

Deepak, the winner?

While many viewers think Deepak should have been voted out long back, owing to his rudeness and foul language, he retained his place. Despite being loud-mouthed, stubborn and shrewd, he managed to pave his way into the final. Will he win? We need to wait and watch.