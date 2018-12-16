Bigg Boss 12 December 16 episode highlights: SRK promotes Zero on Salman’s show

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday graced Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 12 to promote his upcoming film Zero. The Aanand L Rai directorial, also starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, will hit screens on December 21.
On the episode, SRK and Salman matched steps on Zero song “Ishqbaazi”. They also played some quirky games.
After shooting for the special Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Shah Rukh Khan posted on Twitter, “Bhai ne Phir Jiyra Chakna Choor kar diya. Thank u Big Boss & @BeingSalmanKhan for a great evening starting with #Zero love you all.”
While Rohit Suchanti, Somi Khan and Karanvir Bohra were nominated this week, it was Rohit who had bid goodbye to the Bigg Boss 12 house.
Rohit Suchanti eliminated
Salman Khan evicts wildcard contestant Rohit Suchanti from Bigg Boss 12 house.
SRK's gift
Before leaving, Shah Rukh Khan gifts Zero merchandise to Bigg Boss 12 host Salman Khan.
Drinking game
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan play a drinking game. They reveal interesting tidbits about themselves with the game.
Zero and Hero
Shah Rukh Khan makes the contestants to name the Zero and Hero in the Bigg Boss 12 house.
Deepak Thakur impresses Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan interacts with Bigg Boss 12 housemates. Deepak Thakur does an impression of SRK. Deepak delivers one of SRK's dialogues in English. The singer also dances on Dilwale song Gerua.
SRK and Salman play a quirky game
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan play a quirky game. While SRK sells a jet spray without seeing the product, Salman sells dentures. Both their product descriptions are hilarious.
Zero dialogues, Salman style
Bigg Boss 12 host Salman Khan delivers Zero dialogues in his own style.
SRK is here!
Shah Rukh Khan enters Bigg Boss 12. SRK and Salman Khan dance to Zero song “Ishqbaazi”.
Sultani Akhada
Romil Chaudhary and Sreesanth face off in the Sultani Akhada. Sreesanth wins the first round. Romil wins the second round.
Fizz caller of the week questions Karanvir Bohra
Fizz caller of the week Paras remarks Karanvir Bohra hasn’t developed a bond with other contestants. Karanvir says he is close to Deepak Thakur and Sreesanth.
When Salman met Surbhi's brother
Salman Khan reveals he met Surbhi Rana's brother Abhinav. He says Surbhi is silent when compared to Abhinav.
Eviction tonight
Bigg Boss 12 host Salman Khan remarks one contestant will be evicted tonight. The sword of eviction hangs on Rohit Suchanti, Somi Khan and Karanvir Bohra.
A sneak peek at tonight's episode
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will descend on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 12 to promote his upcoming film Zero. The episode will air today at 9 pm only on Colors.