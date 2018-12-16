Bigg Boss 12 December 16 episode highlights: SRK promotes Zero on Salman’s show

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday graced Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 12 to promote his upcoming film Zero. The Aanand L Rai directorial, also starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, will hit screens on December 21.

On the episode, SRK and Salman matched steps on Zero song “Ishqbaazi”. They also played some quirky games.

After shooting for the special Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Shah Rukh Khan posted on Twitter, “Bhai ne Phir Jiyra Chakna Choor kar diya. Thank u Big Boss & @BeingSalmanKhan for a great evening starting with #Zero love you all.”

While Rohit Suchanti, Somi Khan and Karanvir Bohra were nominated this week, it was Rohit who had bid goodbye to the Bigg Boss 12 house.