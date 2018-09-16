Bigg Boss 12 contestants: Here’s the confirmed list

Bigg Boss 12 contestants list: As per the theme of vichitra jodis, six pairs will be entering the show. However, the celebrities will be participating solo. 12 contestants list: As per the theme of vichitra jodis, six pairs will be entering the show. However, the celebrities will be participating solo.

Bigg Boss 12 is all set to premiere tonight on Colors. The Salman Khan hosted show will see 17 contestants this season, with a healthy mix of celebrities and commoners. As per the theme of vichitra jodis, six pairs will be entering the show. However, the celebrities will be participating solo. The contestants will be locked in the beach themed house for more than 100 days, with 89 cameras recording them 24X7.

Before the ‘Bigg Night’, here are the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 12

Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar is said to be one of the highest paid contestants of the season. The Sasural Simar Ka actor got married to longtime beau Shoaib Ibrahim earlier this year. While there was news about the two doing the show together, Dipika shared that one of them needed to be out to be with their family. A popular television bahu who plans to become the kitchen queen, Dipika is already showing signs of being the next winner.

Karanvir Bohra

While the television star blatantly refused doing the show, he will be a part of Bigg Boss 12. Having done popular shows like Saubhagyavati Bhava, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Qubool Hai and more recently Naagin 2, the actor enjoys a strong fandom base. With an affable and entertaining personality, KV, as he is fondly called, would be one of the strongest contenders to win the season.

Srishty Rode

Television actors have always dominated Bigg Boss. And the next contestant is Srishty Rode, also a TV face. She has been part of shows like Ishqbaaaz, Choti Bahu 2, Saraswatichandra among more. Srishty was rumoured to enter the show along with boyfriend Manish Naggdev but the deal fell flat. As of now, she is entering the show alone.

Nehha Pendse

Acclaimed Hindi and Marathi television actor Nehha Pendse is the next on the list. While she has impressed all with her talent, the audience is yet to know her personally. And according to the actor, this was the major reason why she took up Bigg Boss. Last seen in Kapil Sharma’s Family Time with Kapil, Nehha could either turn out to be super interesting or fizzle out under the pressure.

S Sreesanth

Ex-cricketer and controversy’s favourite child Sreesanth will also be a part of the show. Known for his witty humour and short temper, all eyes will be on him this season. The cricketer-turned-actor recently also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi. This would be his third stint with reality, as he was also a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, a couple of years back.

Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu

Devotional singer Anup Jalota is also part of the celebrities this year. The bhajan maestro wanted to enter Bigg Boss so that his fitness regime gets regular and he could shed some weight. Giving him company will be Jasleen, who performs with Anup at events. There is a strong rumour that the two have been dating. Well, we will find out tonight on the show.

Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh

The angry young man Nirmal is a policeman and his friend Romil is a lawyer. The friends from Haryana have claimed that while the contestants will have a hard time dealing with them, the audience will definitely have a lot of fun.

Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra

The friends from Madhya Pradesh will represent the common man in the Bigg Boss house. While Sourabh is a farmer by profession, Shivashish is a businessman. Educated and street smart, Sourabh wants to break the stereotype image of a farmer, while his bestie wants to just have fun on the show.

Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani

One of the most interesting jodis this season comprises of a celebrity and his biggest fan. Gangs of Wasseypur singer Deepak Thakur from Bihar will enter the show with one of his female fans. The besotted young girl had even ran away from her house to meet Deepak once.

Saba Khan and Somi Khan

Jaipur sisters Saba Khan and Somi Khan are the next jodi of Bigg Boss 12. Straightforward and confident, the sisters will be each other’s support in the house. But their personal relationship will not come in between the competition, as they both have challenged each other that they will win the show.

Outhouse Tala Khol winners

For the first time, Bigg Boss 12 introduced the concept of an outhouse. Two very ‘vichitra’ jodis were locked inside and asked to perform various tasks. The audience had the opportunity to vote any two interesting contestants in through the Voot app. The two pairs included Kolkata’s friend-turned-enemies Roshmi Banik and Mital Joshi and ex-Roadies Kriti Verma and Surbhi Rana. While there’s no official update but as per the buzz, Roshmi and Surbhi managed maximum votes. They will soon get the entry into the Bigg Boss 12 house.

Bigg Boss 12 will launch tonight at 9 pm on Colors.

