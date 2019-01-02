Inside the New Year bash of Bigg Boss 12 contestants

Bigg Boss 12 might be over but the housemates continue to bond even outside the house. Almost all the contestants of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show including Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Surbhi Rana, Somi Khan, Saba Khan, Roshmi Banik, Kriti Verma, Rohit Suchanti, Megha Dhade, Nehha Pendse and Urvashi Vani rang in the New Year together.

The Instagram accounts of these Bigg Boss 12 housemates give a glimpse of how they welcomed 2019 in style. Looking at the pics, one can assume the gang surely had a great time at this reunion.

Karanvir aka KV shared a group photo with a long caption that read, “Starting off 2019 with love and forgiveness. Maybe too much kindness doesn’t work in reality shows, but it works in real life. #bb12 did teach me that it’s okay to sometimes put yourself first. For that lesson I am grateful. I am still the same Karanvir Bohra.. except a little bit stronger now. Thank you, BiggBoss for making me a better version of me. Thank you HMs for all the love you have given me! And thank you @bombaysunshine for reminding me about the importance of winning hearts..”

Scroll on to see all the photos from the Bigg Boss 12 contestants’ New Year bash:

Though the winner of Bigg Boss 12, Dipika Kakar remained absent from the bash, it looks like she wanted to make the most of her time with husband Shoaib whom she missed a lot during her stint inside the house. See Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s photo and video:

Earlier, we also saw some photos of Jasleen Matharu, Shivashish Mishra, Sreesanth and Roshmi Banik partying:

These photos only prove that the Bigg Boss 12 contestants have struck a close friendship inside the house.