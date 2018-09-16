Who is Surbhi Rana?

Former MTV Roadies contestant Surbhi Rana was one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 12 Outhouse. Former MTV Roadies contestant Surbhi Rana was one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 12 Outhouse.

Former MTV Roadies Xtreme contestant Surbhi Rana is one of the participants of Colors’ Bigg Boss 12 Outhouse. Surbhi is a Himachal Pradesh-based dentist and a pharmaceutical scientist, who claims to possess a degree in clinical research.

“I feel like I’ve been preparing for this all my life. I’ve seen a lot of failures, but I never give up. I come from a small village in Himachal Pradesh. Later, when we moved to a town, I was bullied because of my Hindi medium background. I have had to struggle my way up,” Surbhi had recently revealed in an interview with the Mumbai Mirror.

Surbhi was selected to be a part of the new season of Bigg Boss by the audience. For the first time in the history of the show, the makers included the viewers in the selection process by asking them to vote for their favourite contestants. The potential participants were asked to perform various tasks on Saturday during the Bigg Boss Outhouse session.

During her appeal for more votes, Surbh claimed that she would never do anything ‘wrong’ while she remains inside the Bigg Boss house. “I won’t do and say anything wrong ever,” Surbhi had said. Now only time will tell if she delivers on her words.

Bigg Boss Season 12 will air every Monday-Sunday at 9 pm on Colors TV.

