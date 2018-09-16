Meet Bigg Boss 12 contestant Srishty Rode

Bigg Boss 12 contestants: Srishty Rode will be one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 12. Bigg Boss 12 contestants: Srishty Rode will be one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 12.

Television actor Srishty Rode is one of the contestants who will participate in the controversial and much-awaited show Bigg Boss Season 12. The actor, who is known for her work in the television industry, made her debut in 2010 with a show called Yeh Ishq Haaye. However, recognition came Shrishty’s way with Chhoti Bahu Season 2 in 2011. She went on to appear as a lead in Punarvivaah- Ek Naayi Ummeed in 2013. Later, she worked in daily soaps such as Saraswatichandra, Mohi, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi and even appeared in the popular show Ishqbaaz as Fiza.

Eventhough Srishty’s father was as Director of Photography in the television industry, it is said that her family was initially against her decision to become an actor. However, later on, they supported her in achieving her dreams.

Srishty is a close friend of television actor Rubina Dilaik, who had worked in Chhoti Bahu’s first season. The two have often shared their love for each other on social media.

Check out Srishty’s photos:

Srishty Rode was last seen in Ishqbaaz. (Photo credit: Srishty Rode/Instagram) Srishty Rode was last seen in Ishqbaaz. (Photo credit: Srishty Rode/Instagram)

Srishty Rode is fond of travelling. (Photo credit: Srishty Rode/Instagram) Srishty Rode is fond of travelling. (Photo credit: Srishty Rode/Instagram)

Srishty Rode is one of the celebrity contestants on Bigg Boss 12. (Photo credit: Srishty Rode/Instagram) Srishty Rode is one of the celebrity contestants on Bigg Boss 12. (Photo credit: Srishty Rode/Instagram)

Srishty Rode got her fame with Chhoti Bahu season 2. (Photo credit: Srishty Rode/Instagram) Srishty Rode got her fame with Chhoti Bahu season 2. (Photo credit: Srishty Rode/Instagram)

Srishty Rode celebrates her birthday on September 24. (Photo credit: Srishty Rode/Instagram) Srishty Rode celebrates her birthday on September 24. (Photo credit: Srishty Rode/Instagram)

Check out Srishty’s videos:

Srishty’s Facebook profile

Srishty’s Instagram profile

The 27-year-old actor will be celebrating her birthday on Bigg Boss Season 12 on September 24.

