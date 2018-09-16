Meet Bigg Boss 12 contestant Sreesanth

Bigg Boss 12 contestants: Former cricketer Sreesanth is a contestant of BB12 Bigg Boss 12 contestants: Former cricketer Sreesanth is a contestant of BB12

Former cricketer Sreesanth is one of the contestants of popular reality show Bigg Boss 12. He was banned for life by BCCI after he was found guilty in spot-fixing during the IPL 2013. Following which, Sreesanth tried to make a name for himself in the world of entertainment. He was seen in a few Malayalam films like Big Picture and Team 5. He was also a part of the Bollywood thriller Aksar 2 where he essayed the role of a lawyer called Gaurav.

Apart from dabbling in the world of cinema, Sreesanth has also been seen in television shows. In case you were wondering, Bigg Boss 12 is not the man’s first TV show. He was previously seen in dance reality show Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa.

After losing his place in the Indian cricket team, Sreesanth has tried his luck in various fields, one of which includes politics as well. Yes, you read that right. In 2016, Sreesanth joined hands with the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and contested from Thiruvananthapuram for the Kerala Assembly elections. However, he was outvoted by Congress’ VS Sivakumar.

The official Twitter handle of Bigg Boss had earlier shared a sneak peek of Sreesanth with a post that read, “#BiggBoss12 ke ghar mein aa raha hai cricket ka ek superstar, girane sabka wicket. 16th September se har raat 9 baje. #BB12.”

Bigg Boss 12 will air from Mon-Sun at 9 pm on Colors.

