Meet Bigg Boss 12 contestant Sourabh Patel

Bigg Boss 12 contestants: Madhya Pradesh’s Sourabh Patel (right) is one of the participants of the show. Bigg Boss 12 contestants: Madhya Pradesh’s Sourabh Patel (right) is one of the participants of the show.

One of the most interesting formats in the history of Bigg Boss has been the introduction of commoners as contestants, as a result of which we now have celebrities like Manveer Gurjar and Manu Punjabi amongst us. Madhya Pradesh’s Sourabh Patel is one of the commoners this season. Sourabh is a farmer by profession whose aim is to change people’s perception about his vocation.

Sourabh will be seen with another commoner Shivashish Mishra on the show. Shivashish also hails from MP. The two have been friends for a while now. In a recent interview with indianexpress.com, when asked whether Bigg Boss 12 will change the dynamics of their close friendship, Sourabh responded in the negative saying that he has full faith in their bond.

Also read | Bigg Boss 12 contestants: Here’s the confirmed list

Saying that he has always wanted to enter the show, Sourabh added that it means a lot to him that his dream has finally come true. The housemate also said that he admired the fashion in which Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar had conducted himself on the show.

On befriending celebrities, Sourabh said that he would be more than open to welcome them in his life if they reciprocated his feelings. Bigg Boss 12 airs every Mon-Sun at 9 pm on Colors TV.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd