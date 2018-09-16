Meet Bigg Boss 12 contestant Somi Khan

Bigg Boss 12 contestants: Somi Khan (left) and Saba Khan belong to Jaipur. Bigg Boss 12 contestants: Somi Khan (left) and Saba Khan belong to Jaipur.

Somi Khan is one of the commoners in the twelfth season of Bigg Boss. She hails from Jaipur and is participating in the show with her sister Saba Khan. On being asked how did it strike her mind to be a part of the Bigg Boss, Somi says she always wanted to be popular and wants the world to recognise her name. She also says she is a huge Salman Khan fan. So when auditions for the show began, she and her sister came to know of the new ‘vichitra jodi’ concept, they thought they cannot miss this chance to be in the Bigg Boss house.

When asked about her personality and what flavour will she add to the show, Somi Khan says she is a totally ‘bindaas’ (carefree) person. She says whatever comes to her mind. The Jaipur girl says she will stay the same in the house and will do all the tasks dutifully. “I’ll entertain people, so I get lots of votes and blessings,” she says.

On her possible rivalry with her sister, Somi says, “She is her own, individual personality and I am my own. But when we are together, out strength gets doubled.”

She says her family was excited about the two sisters going to Bigg Boss. Somi admits she is almost going crazy waiting to meet Salman Khan. “I don’t know how I am going to react,” she adds.

