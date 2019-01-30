Bigg Boss 12 contestant Shivashish Mishra: Business is my bread and butter, fame is temporary

Even after a month of Bigg Boss 12 wrapping up, fans continue to shower love on its contestants. Indianexpress.com recently caught up with Shivashish Mishra on the sidelines of a promotional event.

Talking about life post the reality show, Shivashish said, “Life has never been better. While all these paparazzi is good, I know it is all temporary. I have my business set and I want to completely focus on the same. Fame comes and goes but I can’t turn away from my business as that is my bread and butter.”

While contestants plan to make a mark in the entertainment industry post their stint on Bigg Boss, Shivahish Mishra has no such plans. He said, “To be honest, I know I won’t be able to do justice to the craft. And it is not safe to sail on both boats. I have built my own business and it needs me there. Also, while the entertainment industry is all glitzy from the outside, behind the camera, it is a hard life. If something interesting comes in, I am fine but I can’t grind myself to bag a role.”

Shivashish’s journey on Bigg Boss 12 came to a controversial halt after he was evicted for breaking rules. But the former contestant has no regrets about his decision as he said, “I was very happy with my journey. I made a decision and people understood the same. I have only got more fans after the exit. And all of them have supported me. So when I have their love and support, why do I need to worry?”

The entrepreneur also spoke about how the friends he made inside the house are for a lifetime. He said, “Unlike people’s assumptions, it is not fake at all. I think it all depends on the people. If you want to maintain a relationship, you will. Sreesanth is like a brother now. And the relationship is for keeps.”

Shivashish Mishra’s female fan following has also been increasing owing to his physique and fashion statement. Stating that it is nothing new for him, he said, “I have always had the attention of women so it is nothing new. Yes, indeed it has increased after the show but I know where to draw the line.”

Shivashish concluded that Bigg Boss 12 has been a learning experience for him. He said, “I think I have dealt with worst situations in Bigg Boss. While nothing of that sort is going to happen in my life, I am ready to face everything,”