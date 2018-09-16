Meet Bigg Boss 12 contestant Shivashish Mishra

Bigg Boss 12 contestants: Winning and losing is secondary for Shivashish Mishra (left). Bigg Boss 12 contestants: Winning and losing is secondary for Shivashish Mishra (left).

Shivashish Mishra belongs to Madhya Pradesh. He is a contestant in the twelfth season of Bigg Boss. A businessman by profession, he just wants to have fun on the show. How did Bigg Boss 12 come his way? “It didn’t come to me, but to my friend Sourabh [Shivashish’s partner]. All the efforts are his. And I am going for him. We both want to show the world the strength of our bond. So he has done all the work, and I just followed.”

On being asked about his game-plan in the show, Shivashish says, “Plotting and planning are for the losers and the weak. I’ll just be my best. I’ll show what I am here for. And I’ll plan accordingly.”

Might the jodi thing turn out to be an obstacle? “No, that’s the strongest point, no? Whatever happens, you have a shoulder to lean on. You know whatever happens, your secrets are intact,” he adds.

Who stands the better chance of winning? “See, winning and losing is secondary as I told you. People come here and use Bigg Boss as a platform. Like, for name or to prove themselves. I already have all of that.”

