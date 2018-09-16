Meet Bigg Boss 12 contestant Saba Khan

Bigg Boss 12 contestants: Saba Khan (right) is not worried about maintaining any image in the house. Bigg Boss 12 contestants: Saba Khan (right) is not worried about maintaining any image in the house.

Saba Khan is super-duper excited for Bigg Boss 12. She is entering the Bigg Boss house with her sister Somi Khan through the ‘vichitra jodi’ concept. “I am just waiting to enter the house,” she says. When asked whose idea it was to audition for the show, Saba immediately chimes in that it was her idea. The Jaipur girl says she had taken a break from her job and was wondering what to do, so when auditions came up, she and her sister did not miss the chance. Saba says she is not worried about maintaining some kind of image at all while in the Bigg Boss house and is going to be just herself. “You have to play according to yourself,” she says.

On being asked how she is going to deal with the celebrity contestants in the house, Saba says you never know. It may depend on the celebrities on how they are going to deal with her. She says if she comports herself well enough in the house, the celebs would want to befriend her.

On her personality type and how the viewers are going to see her in the house, Saba Khan says she is bold and confident. She also says if somebody tries to mess with her, she won’t hesitate to return the favour.

Will her sister’s presence in the house be her strength or weakness? Saba says, “Strength.”

