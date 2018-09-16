Meet Bigg Boss 12 contestant Romil Chaudhary

Bigg Boss 12 contestants: Haryana’s Romil Chaudhary (left) poses with Nirmal Singh. Bigg Boss 12 contestants: Haryana’s Romil Chaudhary (left) poses with Nirmal Singh.

Reality show Bigg Boss has once again returned to the small screen with a bang. Just like last year, this year will also feature a band of commoners as contestants. Among them is Harayana’s Romil Chaudhary. Romil is a lawyer by profession who aims to make a name for himself in the world of entertainment.

In a recent interview with indianexpress.com, Romil said that he is both excited and nervous about this new phase of life. The lawyer said that in his heart he believes that he is a special man and thinks that it is his positive attitude to life that has led him to Bigg Boss 12.

He further said that he is not overthinking about performing in the task and staying locked up inside the house. While it is common for contestants to have watched Bigg Boss’ previous seasons, Romil claimed that it is his mother who is a fan of the show and that he has only watched the last two seasons.

Once inside the house, contestants often flirt and end up becoming partners on the show. When asked whether he will be open to similar interaction with housemates, Romil said that while he will have no issues with harmless friendly overtures, he would not consider getting into a relationship with anyone as he is already seeing someone outside the house. To know more about Romil, watch Bigg Boss 12 every Mon-Sun at 9 pm on Colors TV.

