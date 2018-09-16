Meet Bigg Boss 12 contestant Nirmal Singh

Bigg Boss 12 contestants: Haryana’s Nirmal Singh (right) poses with Romil Chaudhary. Bigg Boss 12 contestants: Haryana’s Nirmal Singh (right) poses with Romil Chaudhary.

This year Bigg Boss will once again have a slew of commoners as contestants. Nirmal Singh, a policeman who hails from Haryana, will be seen on the wildly popular show along with his Haryanvi friend Romil Chaudhary, who happens to be a lawyer.

Nirmal, in a recent interview with indianexpress.com, revealed that he doesn’t plan to get involved in unnecessary fights. However, he also added that he would not shy away from getting into one if he is needed. When asked if he faces any competition from the celebrity contestants on the show, Nirmal said that he will be unable to play the game if he keeps the divide of ‘celebrity’ and ‘common’ contestant in his head.

Also read | Bigg Boss 12 contestants: Here’s the confirmed list

While not much is known about Nirmal as of now, that will change once Nirmal opens up on the controversial reality show. The police officer also revealed in the same interview that he doesn’t consider his partner Romil a competition, saying that if one half of the partner wins, the other half joins in the celebration.

The contestants who will be seen on Bigg Boss 12 include celebrity contestants such as actors Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Dipika Kakar, Nehha Pendse, former cricketer Sreesanth, devotional singer Anup Jalota, former Roadies participants Surbhi Rana and Kriti Verma, performer Jasleen Matharu, commoners Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh, Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra, Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani, Saba Khan and Somi Khan, Roshmi Banik and Mital Joshi.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd