Meet Bigg Boss 12 contestant Karanvir Bohra

Karanvir Bohra is an actor who is mostly seen in television shows. But he has appeared on the big screen as well. Karanvir made his foray into the world of entertainment with the Sanjay Dutt starrer film Tejaa in 1990. He played the role of young Teja (Dutt’s character). In the Sony show Just Mohabbat (1999-2000), he played the role of Kabir.

He subsequently served in the capacity of assistant director for two other Sony shows, C.I.D and Achanak 37 Saal Baad. In Ekta Kapoor’s long-running TV series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, he played the role of Tushar Rakesh Mehta. In the fantasy comedy Shararat, which ran from 2004 to 2006, he played Shruti Seth’s love-interest Dhruv.

In 2006, Karanvir married video jockey and actor Teejay Sidhu. The couple has twin daughters, Vienna Bohra and Raya Bella Bohra.

In an another Ekta Kapoor show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, he was seen playing Prem Basu. In 2006, he briefly hosted Star One reality show Ek Se Badhkar Ek. Karanvir participated in season 4 of Star Plus’ dance reality TV show Nach Baliye with his wife Teejay Sidhu. They entered the reality show once again for its seventh season in 2015 as guests.

Apart from Nach Baliya, Karanvir Bohra has also participated in reality shows like Kabhi Kabhii Pyaar Kabhi Kabhii Yaar, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki and Khatron Ke Khiladi Darr Ka Blockbuster. When it comes to scripted shows, he has recently appeared in Naagin 2, Qubool Hai, and so on. He has also appeared in films like Kismat Konnection.

Karanvir Bora has won several awards for his work. For his negative roles in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Dil Se Di Dua… Saubhagyavati Bhava?, he won an Indian Telly Award and an Indian Television Academy Award, respectively.

