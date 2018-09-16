Meet Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu

Bigg Boss 12 contestants: Bhajan singer Anup Jalota and his rumoured girlfriend, singer Jasleen Matharu are one of the ‘vichitra jodi’ of Bigg Boss 12. Bigg Boss 12 contestants: Bhajan singer Anup Jalota and his rumoured girlfriend, singer Jasleen Matharu are one of the ‘vichitra jodi’ of Bigg Boss 12.

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 12 will feature some ‘vichitra jodis’ this season. One of the jodi is Bhajan singer Anup Jalota and his rumoured girlfriend, singer Jasleen Matharu. A few photos of Jasleen and Anup has been shared on an Instagram account.

Who is Jasleen Matharu?

Jasleen Matharu is a singer, performer and actor born and brought up in Mumbai. She, reportedly, started learning classical and western music at the tender age of 11. She has also performed with singer Mika Singh’s troupe for over 3 years.

Jasleen is a trained dancer in Bharatnatyam, Hip-Hop, Salsa and Belly-Dancing. She also featured in some music videos. Love Day Love Day is Jasleen’s solo debut album as singer and performer and the video was directed by her father, Kesar Matharu.

Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu is also a brown belt in kickboxing and has been practicing it for the past 7 years.

As per reports, Jasleen Mathur is dating Bhajan singer Anup Jalota.

We will find out more about the duo in Bigg Boss Season 12.

Check out some photos of Jasleen Mathur:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 12 contestants: Here’s the confirmed list

Check out some videos of Jasleen Mathur:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd