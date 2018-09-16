Meet Bigg Boss 12 contestant Dipika Kakar

Follow Us:
Sunday, September 16, 2018
Bigg Boss 12 contestants: Sasural Simar Ka fame Dipika Kakar is going to be one of the contestants to enter the much-awaited show Bigg Boss 12.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 16, 2018 9:37:58 pm
dipika kakkar to enter bigg boss 12 Bigg Boss 12 contestants: Dipika Kakar to enter Bigg Boss season 12.

Sasural Simar Ka fame Dipika Kakar is going to be one of the contestants to enter the much-awaited show Bigg Boss, which returns to the small screen with its 12th season on September 16. The show will be hosted by Salman Khan. Dipika is a well-known face and has won millions of hearts with her act as Simar. She also participated in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 7. Later, she made an appearance with Shoaib Ibrahim on Nach Baliye 8 where the latter proposed to her for marriage. Dipika married Shoaib ealier this year. The theme of their wedding was Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

She kept herself active in the world of television by making cameo appearances. Later, she also made her debut in Bollywood with JP Dutta’s latest film Paltan.

The news of Dipika being a part of Bigg Boss 12 was shared by her husband Shoaib. Sources claim that the couple was approached to be on the show together. However, it is just Dipika out of the two who will be entering the house.

Good luck, Dipika!

