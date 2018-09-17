Bigg Boss 12 contestant Anup Jalota: Would have loved to participate with Priyanka Chopra as a jodi

Anup Jalota is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 12. Anup Jalota is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 12.

Salman Khan is back on television with Bigg Boss 12. The Colors’ reality show features 17 contestants, a mix of commoners and celebrities. Popular devotional singer Anup Jalota is one of the contestants. Even before he stepped into the house, Anup shared that he is already having fun. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the singer shared, “I am thoroughly enjoying myself. To be honest, my main motive to enter Bigg Boss 12 is to have a great time.”

When asked what made him take up the controversial reality show, the bhajan maestro said, “The makers were really smart and managed to somehow convince me (laughs). But as I am really busy with my concerts, I don’t get much time for myself. This is why I thought that this could be a perfect holiday opportunity for me. Also, I think being in the show will help me follow my fitness regime. I have decided that I will lose at least three-four kgs while in the house.”

Jalota confessed that he has followed a couple of earlier seasons but the controversies and fights will not affect him. “I am a very positive and spiritual person, so it will not bother me. Also, I would like to spread love and positivity in the show. Apart from music, I will teach the housemates some spirituality. And even if they continue fighting, I think I will be the calm and composed one, who can bring about the ceasefire,” he said.

The devotional singer is also confident that he will manage the household chores. “I can make rotis and really good omelettes. I have practiced well. Also, I can wash and iron clothes, so it will not be any trouble. I don’t look at these chores as a challenge but something to enjoy and learn from.”

When asked to share his winning strategy, Jalota said, “I haven’t thought so far about the finals. I can only hope that the best contestant wins. I am going into the show to enjoy with a beautiful new family. I want to also make some good friends in the show.”

The singer will be entering Bigg Boss with his rumoured girlfriend Jasleen Matharu. But if the 65-year-old had his way, he would have opted for someone else as his pair. “I would have loved to participate with Priyanka Chopra as a jodi. She is a beautiful actor and also sings really well. I wish the makers could have managed to get her for me,” he said with a smile.

