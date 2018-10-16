Bigg Boss 12: No more jodis, contestants to play their individual game

Bigg Boss announced the ‘big break up’ of the jodis in Monday’s nomination special episode.

Every year the makers of TV reality show Bigg Boss come up with a new theme. This year, the Salman Khan hosted show saw contestants coming in pairs. Sisters Somi and Saba Khan, friends Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh Patel, lovers Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu and many others had to compete with the singles like Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth and Srishty Rode. As much as the theme appeared interesting, it never quite took off.

Hence, in Monday’s episode, Bigg Boss announced the ‘big break up’ of the jodis. From now on, every contestant will play his or her individual game. The last decision they took together was to decide among themselves who hasn’t given much content to the show and is least deserving to be in the house. While a few nominated themselves for eviction, others were straightforward to say they deserve to stay. Finally, Urvashi Vani, Saba Khan and Sourabh Patel were nominated.

However, this is not the first time that the theme of the show has been dissolved within a week or two. Earlier too the creatives have been disappointed by the dull and boring bunch of contestants. Bigg Boss 11’s padosis (neighbours), BB 10’s Maalik-Sewaks, BB 9’s Double-Trouble, BB 8’s Aircraft and Heaven and Hell of season 7, all the themes have failed to create magic. Result? Dropping standards followed by dropping ratings.

Interestingly, until Bigg Boss 6 which aired its finale in 2013, the show was a fun watch and had India discussing what happened in the house the next day. But then, the themes came in, and needless chaos followed. Shrieking voices and forged relationships became too much to take even for the loyal audience of Bigg Boss. As a result, people switched channels. What started as a social experiment on a dozen people locked inside a house under the watch of several cameras turned into a shouting match. Television viewers choose not to watch several nobodies fighting over absolutely nothing.

Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode and Urvashi in Bigg Boss 12.

Another development that happened in Monday’s episode was the re-entry of Anup Jalota and Sreesanth in the house. Just like previous seasons, this time too, the re-entry of the contestants from the secret room is expected to spark fire in the house.

But for now, it has been a flop show inside the Bigg Boss 12 house. The TV show which has been the undisputed king of TRPs in the previous seasons is struggling hard to maintain its place in the top 20 shows.

