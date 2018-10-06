Bigg Boss 12: Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu to walk out of the house, says poll

Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu entered the Bigg Boss 12 house as a romantic couple.

Bigg Boss 12 contestants, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu have been creating a lot of buzz with their ‘vichitra’ love story. But it seems the duo has not caught the attention of the audience in the way it was expected. This week, after an interesting nomination task, the couple got nominated for eviction along with Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra and Srishty Rode. The Bhajan maestro broke his ties with Jasleen after the task only to get back with her two days later.

Though Anup and Jasleen made up for their fight at the dinner date in Friday’s episode, it looks like the audience considers them a misfit to stay inside the house. After this week’s nomination, we asked the readers of indianexpress.com, who they think will get evicted from the house. Anup-Jasleen topped the list with 48 percent votes, followed by Sreesanth’s 24 percent, Srishty’s 21 percent and Karanvir’s seven percent. So, going by the public opinion, it is the jodi of Anup and Jasleen which might get evicted this week from the house.

Who do you think should be evicted from #BiggBoss12 this week? — IE entertainment (@ieEntertainment) October 3, 2018

If Anup and Jasleen get eliminated, then there’s would be the third jodi to walk out of the house. Last week, Kriti Verma – Roshmi Banik and Romil Chaudhary – Nirmal Singh were evicted from the TV reality show. But, Bigg Boss twisted the game by giving Romil and Nirmal a second chance and asking one of them to stay.

On this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will be joined by his Partner co-actor Govinda. The two actors will be seen having a lot of fun and dancing to each other’s popular songs.

