Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu have a romantic dinner date in Bigg Boss 12 house

Anup Jalota is participating in Bigg Boss 12 with his girlfriend Jalseen Matharu.

Few episodes back, Bigg Boss 12’s most vichitra jodi Anup Jalota and his girlfriend Jasleen Matharu parted ways on the show. But looks like all is well in their love life. We saw how the two patched-up on Thursday. But there’s more to their romantic tale that will be unwrapped in the upcoming episode of Salman Khan’s show. Anup and Jasleen are set to get cozy during a candlelight dinner, which Bigg Boss will arrange exclusively for the lovebirds.

In a clip which was shared by Colors on its Twitter handle, Anup and Jasleen can be seen getting up close and personal. While Jasleen states how she missed doing a romantic dance with her beau, Anup goes on his knees with a red rose saying “I love you” to her.

Check out the video here

As part of the nomination task on Monday, Anup was kidnapped by fellow contestant Dipika Kakar and to save him, she asked Jasleen to give away all her clothes, makeup and cut her hair short. After much hue and cry, Jasleen refused to do it leaving Anup disappointed. The ghazal maestro soon announced that he would be playing the Bigg Boss game all alone, breaking all ties with Jasleen.

Also read | Bigg Boss 12 October 4 highlights

On Thursday’s episode, however, we saw Anup smiling at Jasleen and taking a jibe that her makeup is more important to her than him. He also taunted her saying short hair will suit her better. And all Jasleen did was shyly smile back at Anup and saying she was glad things were fine between them now.

Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota have been dating for 3.5 years now.

Now, as much as the audience got confused about why Anup faked his breakup episode, it seems Bigg Boss is trying to cash in on their chemistry to the fullest. We’ve seen the show’s makers arranging for candlelight dinners for couples inside the house, but that came quite late on the show. Is it because the viewers are loving the Anup-Jasleen chemistry or is there something more exciting in store?

Watch Bigg Boss 12 on Colors every day at 9 pm.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd