Bigg Boss 11 fame Mehjabi Siddiqui on her music video debut: People are amazed at my glamorous transformation

Mehjabi Siddiqui was last seen in Bigg Boss 11. Mehjabi Siddiqui was last seen in Bigg Boss 11.

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Mehjabi Siddiqui has made her music video debut with “Woofer Woofer”. Sung by her brother Wasim Sheikh, the song also features her husband Azim. The family’s professional outing has already crossed 2 million views on YouTube.

Stating that she was always inclined towards music, Mehjabi, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared, “More than me, my brother has been passionate about music from childhood. During my stint in Bigg Boss, I had spoken about him and the song. When I came out, I was surprised that he hasn’t released the video yet. He asked me to join him and I was more than happy about it.”

Woofer Woofer song features Mehjabi Siddiqui’s husband Azim and brother Wasim. Woofer Woofer song features Mehjabi Siddiqui’s husband Azim and brother Wasim.

The homemaker added that life has completely changed for her post the reality show. “People recognise me and that’s a great feeling. From a no one, you have so many wanting to meet you and click pictures. It’s a surreal feeling. Thanks to the show, our music video is also getting the required promotion. The housemates have been kind enough to post about it. It feels great that they are still maintaining the relationship we formed in the house. Bigg Boss has been a life-changing experience for me,” said Mehjabi.

Watch Mehjabi’s music video Woofer Woofer here:

After her stint on the show, Mehjabi had spoken against Hina Khan, and how the actor was instrumental in her eviction. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor has also made her music video debut last week. Ask her about the coincidence and Mehjabi smiled to say, “What can I say? It wasn’t predecided. I would definitely wish her luck with the song. Both the music videos are completely different. I think each will have its own audience. We aren’t out to compete but only entertain.”

Mehjabi further shared that she is keen on taking more music video projects in future. “I haven’t thought about acting as of now. But I would love to star in music videos. We are in talks with few Punjabi songs also,” she shared. And talking about her glamorous avatar, Mehjabi said, “A lot of people are terming it as a major transformation (laughs). It’s sad that the audience could not see this side of my personality in Bigg Boss. But I am happy that they liked it.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd