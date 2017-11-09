Bigg Boss 11: Benafsha’s rumoured beau Varun Sood comments on Akash’s ‘horrible behaviour’

Varun Sood, Benafsha Soonawalla’s rumoured boyfriend has issued an open threat to Akash Dadlani. Varun Sood, Benafsha Soonawalla’s rumoured boyfriend has issued an open threat to Akash Dadlani.

The atmosphere of Bigg Boss 11 house went from bad to worse when Akash Dadlani started to comment on Benafsha Soonawalla’s hygiene habits and her clothing. He even didn’t back off from commenting on her private parts as claimed by Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma in the show. The fight intensified when Benafsha decided to give it back to the rapper in his own way. In fact, the verbal spat took a violent turn when Benafsha snatched Akash’s hair.

All the housemates got divided into two teams, one of those supporting Benafsha as Akash passed derogatory comments on her and the others who raised questions on why the topic is being brought up after so many days. The only ones on Akash’s side were Puneesh, Shilpa and Arshi.

The support also started pouring in from the outside world. Benafsha’s rumoured beau Varun Sood took to his Twitter handle to express his anger as he wrote, “Bodyshaming someone, talking about their private parts, saying derogatory things to them on national television..is this really entertainment? Imagine if it happened to someone you know.” Adding to it he took a dig at those supporting Akash as he tweeted, “Also the funny part is people are defending this horrible behaviour! Come what may. What is wrong is wrong no matter what the situation is. Period.”

Bodyshaming someone, talking about their private parts, saying derogatory things to them on national television..is this really entertainment? Imagine if it happened to someone you know. — Varun Sood (@VSood12) November 8, 2017

Also the funny part is people are defending this horrible behaviour! Come what may. What is wrong is wrong no matter what the situation is. Period. — Varun Sood (@VSood12) November 8, 2017

In an interview to BollywoodLife.com, Varun also threatened to make Akash’s life hell as he said, “What Akash is not realising that Benafsha has so many people who love her outside. And they are very protective of her. So he should be careful and start thinking about the outside world because I am assuring him that it will be hell for him after he comes out. He won’t have a happy life after he comes out.”

Akash Dadlani aaye gharwalon ke nishane pe! Find out more about it tonight at 10:30pm! #BB11 pic.twitter.com/BBZxTta8wD — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 7, 2017

Actor-anchor Rannvijay Singha who has been supporting Benafsha from the very beginning of the show also posted in favour of the MTV host. He wrote, “We are with you @benafshasoonawalla ,any man who says such bad things about women should be ashamed of himself and should be dealt with properly. To save Benafsha and to keep her in the #bigboss house,vote for her. To vote download the Voot app. #benwearewithyou.”

However, Bigg Boss refrained from interfering in the ugly fight despite it getting violent. Now, everyone awaits Salman Khan’s reaction on the entire episode during this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd