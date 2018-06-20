Bigg Boss 11 fame Acash Dadlani: Shilpa Shinde was the first one to see my music video Bang Bang

Acash Dadlani and Shilpa Shinde shared a sweet and sour relationship inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. Acash Dadlani and Shilpa Shinde shared a sweet and sour relationship inside the Bigg Boss 11 house.

After making the Bigg Boss house dance on his tunes, rapper Acash Dadlani is all set to release his first single, “Bang Bang”. Talking about the song, Acash, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared, “The Bang Bang song is a fun track where everyone can groove. It tells the story of everyone who struggles and finally emerges as a winner. It’s an expensive video shot with talented kids college kids and stunt bikers. It’s going to be a clubbers delight.”

Stating that Bigg Boss opened up a new world for him, Acash further shared, “Bang Bang is here because of Bigg Boss. I made it inside the house with Shilpa (Shinde). It was my first rap that became the talk of town. I will always be thankful to Bigg Boss for exposing me to the real world and getting to meet so many lovely people.”

As he mentioned Shilpa, Acash shared how they had a love-hate relationship but now things have really improved. “The best thing about Bigg Boss was that I made some real friends. Whatever happened in Bigg Boss between Shilpa and me, we have put that behind us and are now thick friends. Shilpa was the first one who watched my video and praised it like a true caring sister,” he said.

Acash Dadlani rocks !!!! Electrifying energy! He leaves me with this thought: You become what you believe! #Bang Bang. Coming soon on Envy worldwide ! pic.twitter.com/3AVPOJe29M — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) May 25, 2018

When asked if he got Shilpa to promote his song as she has a huge fan following, he said, “I chose Shilpa to have the first look because when I was making Bang Bang, she was a part of it. I really wanted to make her proud, as she understands the hard work that I’ve put in. For the world, it’s business but for me it’s more than transactions that I share with my loved ones. Bang Bang journey began with her and hence she should be part of its success story.”

Calling himself an entertainer, Acash Dadlani concluded, “People of all ages love me and I make them smile. This is what I have craved for from the start of my career. I am working on an upcoming campus-based Bollywood Hindi film. So, life looks good.”

The teaser of the song would be released on June 22.

