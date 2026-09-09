Manoj Tiwari’s daughter Rhiti says no to relationships: ‘I have seen my parents’ separation’

In the livestream of Bigg Boss 20, Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti gets candid with Kanika Mann about her take on relationships and personal trauma.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiSep 9, 2026 04:40 PM IST
Bigg Boss 20 Rhiti Tiwari Manoj TiwariBigg Boss 20 Rhiti Tiwari on relationship and heartbreak (Photos: Rhiti Tiwari / Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 has been getting its share of brickbats over the contestants. This season features Kanika Mann, Amrapali Dubey, Aman Gandhi, Mahhi Vij, Arishfa Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Scout OP, Yung DSA, Isha Rihki, Mary Kom, Uditi Singh, Rohed Khan, Aasif Khan, Rhiti Tiwari, and others. While the contestants have failed to impress the audience in the initial few episodes, in the recent live feed, Manoj Tiwari’s daughter was seen opening up about her personal life on the show. In a conversation with Kanika Mann, Rhiti Tiwari shared how her parents’ separation affected her approach to relationships.

Rhiti Tiwari opens up about her relationship on Bigg Boss 20

Rhiti Tiwari got candid about keeping relationships on the back burner. She even shared how experiences from her personal life have shaped the way she looks at love and independence. Rhiti also discussed how her parents’ separation shaped her approach to her relationships. “I have seen my mother struggle as a single parent, and maybe that has stayed with me. I have met very controlling men, and I don’t want to reach a point where someone has that much power over my life. I want to work, earn for myself, and build my own identity. But I have loved someone. My best friend and I have known each other for 20 years, and I was in love with him. Unfortunately, it ended in heartbreak recently.”

Also Read: After splitting with Badshah, Isha Rikhi rules out Bigg Boss 20 romance: ‘Will tie rakhi’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality) 

On the show, Rhiti has also opened up about her dreams and said, “I was 2-3 years old; since then, I decided that I wanted to be a singer. I want to be so successful in life and make so much money that I can help others. Only if we dream big is when we can acheive them. My dream is to be a successful and love Rockstar in India, and then to become a global rockstar.” In another episode, Rhiti had also spoken about the pressure of being Manoj Tiwari’s daughter. She had said, “My father is very famous, so everyone saw me as Manoj Tiwari’s daughter, but I have my individuality too.”

Also Read | livehttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/television/isha-rikhi-bigg-boss-20-badshah-divorce-love-track-statement-10867350/

While Rhiti and other contestants are opening up about their personalities on the show, the contestants have not yet made a very strong impression on the viewers. However, the show’s grand premiere managed to clock in 6.4 million views in its first week. Bigg Boss 20 streams on Jio Hostar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm every Monday to Sunday.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
facebook
twitter
instagram

Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments