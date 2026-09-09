Manoj Tiwari’s daughter Rhiti says no to relationships: ‘I have seen my parents’ separation’

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 has been getting its share of brickbats over the contestants. This season features Kanika Mann, Amrapali Dubey, Aman Gandhi, Mahhi Vij, Arishfa Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Scout OP, Yung DSA, Isha Rihki, Mary Kom, Uditi Singh, Rohed Khan, Aasif Khan, Rhiti Tiwari, and others. While the contestants have failed to impress the audience in the initial few episodes, in the recent live feed, Manoj Tiwari’s daughter was seen opening up about her personal life on the show. In a conversation with Kanika Mann, Rhiti Tiwari shared how her parents’ separation affected her approach to relationships.

Rhiti Tiwari opens up about her relationship on Bigg Boss 20

Rhiti Tiwari got candid about keeping relationships on the back burner. She even shared how experiences from her personal life have shaped the way she looks at love and independence. Rhiti also discussed how her parents’ separation shaped her approach to her relationships. “I have seen my mother struggle as a single parent, and maybe that has stayed with me. I have met very controlling men, and I don’t want to reach a point where someone has that much power over my life. I want to work, earn for myself, and build my own identity. But I have loved someone. My best friend and I have known each other for 20 years, and I was in love with him. Unfortunately, it ended in heartbreak recently.”