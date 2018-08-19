Big Little Lies season 2 wraps up filming

Big Little Lies season 2 will see the return of the entire cast along with the addition of Meryl Streep and Poorna Jagannathan. Big Little Lies season 2 will see the return of the entire cast along with the addition of Meryl Streep and Poorna Jagannathan.

HBO’s Big Little Lies has wrapped up filming its season 2. Actors Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon shared the news on their social media accounts. Big Little Lies season 1 was based on Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name, and initially, the show was intended to be a mini-series. Season 2 will see the return of the entire cast along with the addition of Meryl Streep and Poorna Jagannathan.

Nicole Kidman posted a photo of herself on her Instagram account and captioned it, “That’s a wrap on #BigLittleLies Season 2 filming! What a beautiful journey this has been with my Monterey 5 sisters and our passionate dedicated crew. Thank you HBO for the amazing opportunity and thank you, Andrea Arnold, for being our fearless leader, and of course the one and only Meryl Streep for believing in us. I love you all. xx”

The first season of the show followed three women with monsters hidden in each of their closets – Jane Chapman, a young single mother who was raped and left to fend for herself and her son, Ziggy; Madeline Martha Mackenzie, who seems to have everything under control, is barely holding on after her ex-husband’s remarriage to the yoga instructor, Bonnie, and Celeste Wright, living the apparently perfect life with her husband Perry, who it turns out, has a violent and abusive side.

Reese Witherspoon posted a collage of her and her fellow cast members with the caption, “Feeling so grateful to my #BigLittleLies family on our last day of shooting Season 2! 🌟 You have all inspired me, supported me, made me laugh & cry. Making the second season even more exciting than the last (I can’t wait for y’all to see it!!) Thank you @HBO and our amazing Director Andrea Arnold! Big love to my sisters @nicolekidman @lauradern @shailenewoodley @zoeisabellakravitz and #MerylStreep. ❤️❤️❤️”

