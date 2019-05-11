Big Little Lies season 2 trailer: Monterey Five deal with the aftermath of Perry’s death

HBO has released the full trailer for the second season of the popular TV show Big Little Lies. Previously meant to be a miniseries, this David E Kelley creation was brought back for at least one more season due to popular demand.

Advertising

The first season was based on a book of the same name by Liane Moriarty.

The trailer begins with a witty takedown by Reese Witherspoon’s Madeline, but on the whole it is about how the Monterey Five are still dealing with the death of Celeste’s abusive husband, Perry (Alexander Skarsgard) in the finale of the first season.

“I can just see the damage that it’s done and it’s eroding every single one of us,” Madeline says.

Advertising

The detective tasked with the investigation of Perry’s death is apparently pressuring the women until one of them breaks.

Meryl Streep joins the cast of the show as the mother-in-law of Celeste, Nicole Kidman’s character. She is suspicious of her son’s “accidental” death.

“My son is dead and I want answers,” she says to Celeste. “You left some things out, didn’t you? You were planning to leave him. And you learned of his infidelity just 10 seconds before he died. Oh, you left that out, too?”

“Secrets always surface,” reads the tagline for the second season.

Big Little Lies also stars Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Jeffrey Nordling, Adam Scott, Zoë Kravitz and James Tupper. It returns on June 9.