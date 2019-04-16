Big Little Lies Season 2 teaser: Meryl Streep joins the Monterey Five

The teaser of Big Little Lies Season 2 is out and it takes the story forward after the events of the first season. In the first season’s finale, we saw the women band together against the antagonist which resulted in his death. The season spoke strongly against domestic abuse.

Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley reprise their roles from the first season and Meryl Streep joins the cast in a pivotal role.

Meryl Streep will be seen playing Perry’s mother as investigations around his death deepen. The teaser hints that ‘Monterey Five’ have become quite known and the secret of the previous season is starting to burden their conscience.

Watch the Big Little Lies Season 2 teaser here:

Big Little Lies is based on the book of the same name by Liane Moriarty. The first season was developed as a mini-series by HBO but was subsequently renewed for another season.

Previously, Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgård and Laura Dern have won Emmy Awards for their performances in the series. The show was nominated in 16 categories and managed to win 8 awards. The show was also nominated for 6 Golden Globes and won 4 awards.

Big Little Lies premieres on HBO on June 9.