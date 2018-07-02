Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco marries Karl Cook, here are their adorable wedding photos

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco marries Karl Cook Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco marries Karl Cook

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco tied the knot with professional equestrian Karl Cook at an intimate wedding near San Diego, California. According to People magazine, the ceremony took place on Saturday at a horse stable and was attended by close friends and family members.

Kaley Cuoco announced her marriage through an Instagram post. “Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18,” she captioned the photo where we see her kissing Karl Cook near horse stalls. For the wedding, the actor wore a white lace dress with a cape by Reem Acra and styled by Brad Goreski and Daniela Romero, while Karl went with a classic look in a tuxedo.

Kaley later changed into a lace Tadashi Shoji jumpsuit with Louise et Cie shoes and styled her hair into a ponytail for the reception.

“Ok let’s party! #kcsquared,” Kaley captioned a second picture as the newlyweds geared up for the reception. Kaley, 32, and Karl, 27, delivered their own wedding vows.

The couple got engaged on Kaley’s birthday in November 2017 after dating for nearly two years and she celebrated her bachelorette party in June.

Check out the images (Picture credit: NormanCook Instagram)

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco’s dance with husband Karl Cook. Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco’s dance with husband Karl Cook.

Meet the KC Square. Meet the KC Square.

Kaley Cuoco looks happy. Kaley Cuoco looks happy.

An adorable picture of Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco with husband Karl Cook An adorable picture of Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco with husband Karl Cook

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco shares a candid moment. Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco shares a candid moment.

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco with husband Karl Cook. Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco with husband Karl Cook.

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco shares moments from the D-day. Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco shares moments from the D-day.

An adorable picture of Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco husband Karl Cook. An adorable picture of Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco husband Karl Cook.

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco shared images from her wedding on Instagram. Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco shared images from her wedding on Instagram.

Karl proposed to Kaley on her 32nd birthday.

“Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me,” Karl announced on Instagram. “This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for Kaley as well…”

While this is Karl’s first marriage, Kaley was previously married to tennis star Ryan Sweeting. The two got divorced in 2016.

Kaley’s Big Bang Theory co-stars Mayim Bialik and Johnny Galecki also took to Instagram to congratulate the couple on their marriage.

“Yes we are thrilled to be at @normancook and @mrtankcook ‘s gorgeous wedding and it’s super fun,” Bialik captioned a collage that included a photo of her and Wil Wheaton.

John shared a photo of himself with the bride and wrote, “Couldn’t be happier for my fake wife @normancook and @mrtankcook whose words brought us all to tears last night. So much love for you both.”

John captioned another image with the bride and groom as “Deepest congrats to the newlyweds. Love you both so much @normancook & @mrtankcook So moved by tonight. ❤️”

(With inputs of PTI)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd