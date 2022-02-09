Bhumika Gurung to tie the knot on March 8: ‘It’s going to be a sweet, small wedding’

Popular small screen actor Bhumika Gurung is set to tie the knot on March 8 with boyfriend Shekhar Malhotra. Best known for Nimki Mukhiya, Bhumika has been dating the restaurateur from Mumbai for over a year. In a chat with indianexpress.com, the actor said that she is super excited for the wedding, and has been busy prepping up for it.

“As there’s just about a month left, we are busy the whole day preparing for the wedding. I am really excited about it. The functions would be nice and sweet but small and private. That’s how I have always envisioned my wedding,” Bhumika shared. The couple plan to have a three-day function, starting with haldi, mehendi and sangeet on the first two days. The Gurudwara wedding on March 8 will be followed by a party with friends in the evening. The actor further shared that she plans to be a ‘today’s bride’ and has opted for a modern look with a pastel outfit and minimal jewellery.

Coming to their love story, Bhumika Gurung and Shekhar Malhotra met through common friends. The two opened up about dating each other in 2019. As per reports, Shekhar proposed to Bhumika last year on her birthday. The actor confessed that she said yes to him only after he went down on his knees.

In an interview with TOI, Bhumika also shared that both of them are also very close to each other’s families. “Apart from the bond which Shekhar and I share with each other, we are also very attached to our families. When I started dating Shekhar, my mom asked me if I was serious and I had told her that if I’m getting into something then it means that it’s really important for me,” she said.