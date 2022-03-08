scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 08, 2022
Must Read

Bhumika Gurung ties the knot with Shekhar Malhotra, see photos and videos

Nimki Mukhiya actor Bhumika Gurung tied the knot with boyfriend Shekhar Malhotra in Mumbai on Tuesday.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
March 8, 2022 6:05:35 pm
bhumika guring,Bhumika Gurung tied the knot with Shekhar Malhotra on March 8. (Photo: BhumikaXParadise/Instagram)

TV actor Bhumika Gurung on Tuesday tied the knot with boyfriend, restaurateur Shekhar Malhotra in a Gurdwara. The wedding was attended by family members and close friends. The couple plans to host a party in the evening for their friends.

In the photos and videos shared by fan clubs, Bhumika, best known for playing the titular role in Nimki Mukhiya, is seen dressed in a beige and green coloured lehenga. Twinning with her, Shekhar too wore a beige kurta and topped his look with a green pagdi and shawl. He also held the sword as part of the Anand Karaj ritual. Post the wedding, the newlyweds posed for photographers outside the Gurudwara.

Also Read |Bhumika Gurung to tie the knot on March 8: ‘It’s going to be a sweet, small wedding’

See photos and videos from Bhumika and Shekhar’s wedding.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepak Kalra (@deepakkalra)

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by StarsUnfolded (@starsunfoldedinsta)

 

 

 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Earlier, while talking about her wedding plans, Bhumika had told indianexpress.com that she has been prepping for the wedding for more than a month. “The functions would be nice and sweet but small and private. That’s how I have always envisioned my wedding,” Bhumika shared. Ahead of the wedding celebrations, the couple also enjoyed haldi, mehendi and sangeet functions.

Also Read |Asked to choose between Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, here’s what Rudra actor Rashii Khanna said

Coming to their love story, Bhumika Gurung and Shekhar Malhotra met through common friends. The two opened up about dating each other in 2019. As per reports, Shekhar proposed to Bhumika last year on her birthday. The actor confessed that she said yes to him only after he went down on his knees.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Rakhi Sawant walk ITA awards red carpet

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 08: Latest News

Advertisement