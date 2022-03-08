Bhumika Gurung ties the knot with Shekhar Malhotra, see photos and videos

TV actor Bhumika Gurung on Tuesday tied the knot with boyfriend, restaurateur Shekhar Malhotra in a Gurdwara. The wedding was attended by family members and close friends. The couple plans to host a party in the evening for their friends.

In the photos and videos shared by fan clubs, Bhumika, best known for playing the titular role in Nimki Mukhiya, is seen dressed in a beige and green coloured lehenga. Twinning with her, Shekhar too wore a beige kurta and topped his look with a green pagdi and shawl. He also held the sword as part of the Anand Karaj ritual. Post the wedding, the newlyweds posed for photographers outside the Gurudwara.

See photos and videos from Bhumika and Shekhar’s wedding.

Earlier, while talking about her wedding plans, Bhumika had told indianexpress.com that she has been prepping for the wedding for more than a month. “The functions would be nice and sweet but small and private. That’s how I have always envisioned my wedding,” Bhumika shared. Ahead of the wedding celebrations, the couple also enjoyed haldi, mehendi and sangeet functions.

Coming to their love story, Bhumika Gurung and Shekhar Malhotra met through common friends. The two opened up about dating each other in 2019. As per reports, Shekhar proposed to Bhumika last year on her birthday. The actor confessed that she said yes to him only after he went down on his knees.