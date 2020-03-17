Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill look deep into each other’s eyes in Bhula Dunga first look

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s song “Bhula Dunga” will be out soon. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s song “Bhula Dunga” will be out soon.

The first look of Bigg Boss 13 lovebirds Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s upcoming music video is out. Crooned and composed by Darshan Raval, the song is titled “Bhula Dunga”.

Raval shared the first look of SidNaaz (as fans of Shukla and Gill address them fondly) from the song “Bhula Dunga”. In the photo, the former Bigg Boss contestants are looking deep into each other’s eyes. The song is sure to become a rage among SidNaaz fans.

The music video of “Bhula Dunga”, penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma, has been directed by Dance Plus fame Punit J Pathak.

Darshan Raval had announced the song on Monday. He shared a photo of himself with Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. In the caption, he wrote, “Yeh do khoobsoorat logon ke sath aa rahe hai ek khoobsoorat gaana sirf aur sirf aap sab ke liye.”

Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Shukla and Gill have always left their fans excited whenever they have appeared together. Earlier, the duo shared their photos from an awards ceremony on Instagram.