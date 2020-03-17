Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
COVID-19
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill look deep into each other’s eyes in Bhula Dunga first look

The first look of Bigg Boss 13 lovebirds Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's upcoming music video is out. It is composed and crooned by Darshan Raval.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 17, 2020 1:15:22 pm
sidharth shukla, shehnaaz gill song Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s song “Bhula Dunga” will be out soon.

The first look of Bigg Boss 13 lovebirds Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s upcoming music video is out. Crooned and composed by Darshan Raval, the song is titled “Bhula Dunga”.

Raval shared the first look of SidNaaz (as fans of Shukla and Gill address them fondly) from the song “Bhula Dunga”. In the photo, the former Bigg Boss contestants are looking deep into each other’s eyes. The song is sure to become a rage among SidNaaz fans.

The music video of “Bhula Dunga”, penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma, has been directed by Dance Plus fame Punit J Pathak.

Darshan Raval had announced the song on Monday. He shared a photo of himself with Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. In the caption, he wrote, “Yeh do khoobsoorat logon ke sath aa rahe hai ek khoobsoorat gaana sirf aur sirf aap sab ke liye.”

Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Shukla and Gill have always left their fans excited whenever they have appeared together. Earlier, the duo shared their photos from an awards ceremony on Instagram.

    Talking about her bond with Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill had told indianexpress.com, "We are really close and it was a beautiful and pure relationship. I don’t know how it will be in the time to come. It could have been a matter of attraction inside the four walls of the house. Now that we both are in the real world, we will get to know what happens. Inside the show, things would change because of situations and other people around us. I don’t know if I can call it love, but Sidharth is definitely like family to me."

